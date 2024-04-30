The episode, which is scheduled to air next Tuesday (7th March), will break from the usual format and unfold from two different points of view, giving viewers a unique perspective of a dinner party with Rhona Goskirk, Marlon Dingle, Belle and Tom.

While the first half of the episode will focus on the fissures in Rhona and Marlon’s fragile marriage, the second part will rewind to the start of the dinner party and give audiences a glimpse into Belle’s life with Tom behind closed doors.

"I think you can expect to see everything escalate throughout the episode," Taylor-Draper said of the special.

"You'll see how easily Tom can switch on and off and how he truly feels and his anger towards Belle. You'll get a glimpse into Belle's terrifying reality."

She added: "The perspective of those at the dinner party are completely different to what's happening in reality. It's very much like everyone's putting on a show in front of their friends, and then the audience becomes a fly on the wall and you see the reality of everyone's individual scenarios."

Meanwhile, Chase added that we viewers can expect see "the dark reality of their relationship come to light".

As well as the aforementioned characters, guests at the dinner party also include Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley).

Belle, Tom, Rhona and Marlon in Emmerdale. ITV

The full synopsis for the episode reads: "As tensions stew beneath the surface in the first half, the fissures in Rhona and Marlon’s fragile marriage cut open like a knife, and as their row escalates, they lay bare their issues publicly.

"On the other side, the undercurrents between Belle and Tom are rumbling, but outwardly they seem like a happy couple to the other guests.

"In the second part of the episode, as we rewind to the start of the dinner party, the audience will soon see the day from Belle and Tom’s point of view, and get a glimpse into the terrifying reality of Belle’s life with Tom behind closed doors.

"As the dinner party progresses, no amount of good food and wine will iron out the strained tensions as they bubble up to the surface during dinner. With those ingredients, how can Belle possibly serve a successful supper?"

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

