Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 Final

Inside No 9 and Derry Girls go head to head for the title, but who'll get your vote?

How do you choose between Inside No 9 and Derry Girls? That’s the dilemma facing comedy fans in this year’s Radio Times Comedy Champion Final.

These two shows have emerged victorious from a pack that included Peter Kay’s Car Share, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Catastrophe and tournament dark horse The Young Offenders, and now they must tackle each other head on.

Only one can be crowned Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 and it’s up to YOU to win the title for your favourite.

You’ve got just over 24 hours to cast your votes (vote as many times as you like, but do remember to take a break from the screen) before voting closes at 10pm UK time on Tuesday July 31st.

So what are you waiting for? Get voting!

Poll closes at 10pm on Tuesday July 31st

Derry Girls v Inside No 9