Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees: Full shortlist for main BBC SPOTY award
RadioTimes.com rounds up the full list of Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 has arrived with six contenders battling it out to be crowned champion.
Alun Wyn Jones
Age: 34
Sport: Rugby Union
Main achievements in 2019: Won Six Nations as Wales captain + progressed to Rugby World Cup semi-finals
Check out our full guide to Alun Wyn Jones – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY
Ben Stokes
Age: 28
Sport: Cricket
Main achievements in 2019: Won 2019 Cricket World Cup + remarkable 135 not out Ashes innings v Australia
Check out our full guide to Ben Stokes – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY
Dina Asher-Smith
Age: 24
Sport: Athletics (sprinting)
Main achievements in 2019: Won 200m gold, 100m silver and 4x100m silver at World Athletics Championships
Check out our full guide to Dina Asher Smith – and how to vote for her in BBC SPOTY
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Age: 26
Sport: Athletics (heptathlon/pentathlon)
Main achievements in 2019: Won heptathlon gold at 2019 World Athletics Championships
Check out our full guide to Katarina Johnson-Thompson – and how to vote for her in BBC SPOTY
Lewis Hamilton
Age: 34
Sport: Formula 1
Main achievements in 2019: Won his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title
Check out our full guide to Lewis Hamilton – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY
Raheem Sterling
Age: 24
Sport: Football
Main achievements in 2019: Won domestic treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup) with Manchester City
Check out our full guide to Raheem Sterling – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY