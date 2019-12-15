Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees: Full shortlist for main BBC SPOTY award

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 has arrived with six contenders battling it out to be crowned champion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full shortlist for the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award.

Alun Wyn Jones

Age: 34

Sport: Rugby Union

Main achievements in 2019: Won Six Nations as Wales captain + progressed to Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Ben Stokes

Age: 28

Sport: Cricket

Main achievements in 2019: Won 2019 Cricket World Cup + remarkable 135 not out Ashes innings v Australia

Dina Asher-Smith

Age: 24

Sport: Athletics (sprinting)

Main achievements in 2019: Won 200m gold, 100m silver and 4x100m silver at World Athletics Championships

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Age: 26

Sport: Athletics (heptathlon/pentathlon)

Main achievements in 2019: Won heptathlon gold at 2019 World Athletics Championships

Lewis Hamilton

Age: 34

Sport: Formula 1

Main achievements in 2019: Won his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title

Raheem Sterling

Age: 24

Sport: Football

Main achievements in 2019: Won domestic treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup) with Manchester City

