Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees: Full shortlist for main BBC SPOTY award

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full list of Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 has arrived with six contenders battling it out to be crowned champion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full shortlist for the main BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award.

Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones

Age: 34

Sport: Rugby Union

Main achievements in 2019: Won Six Nations as Wales captain + progressed to Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Check out our full guide to Alun Wyn Jones – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY

Ben Stokes

England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Four

Age: 28

Sport: Cricket

Main achievements in 2019: Won 2019 Cricket World Cup + remarkable 135 not out Ashes innings v Australia

Check out our full guide to Ben Stokes – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith

Age: 24

Sport: Athletics (sprinting)

Main achievements in 2019: Won 200m gold, 100m silver and 4x100m silver at World Athletics Championships

Check out our full guide to Dina Asher Smith – and how to vote for her in BBC SPOTY

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Age: 26

Sport: Athletics (heptathlon/pentathlon)

Main achievements in 2019: Won heptathlon gold at 2019 World Athletics Championships

Check out our full guide to Katarina Johnson-Thompson – and how to vote for her in BBC SPOTY

Lewis Hamilton

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Age: 34

Sport: Formula 1

Main achievements in 2019: Won his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title

Check out our full guide to Lewis Hamilton – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY

Raheem Sterling

Man City Raheem Sterling

Age: 24

Sport: Football

Main achievements in 2019: Won domestic treble (Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup) with Manchester City

Check out our full guide to Raheem Sterling – and how to vote for him in BBC SPOTY

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019

