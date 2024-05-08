Denis Shapovalov, Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin are all on the slate to play today.

The men's tournament will see Rafael Nadal pushing to go long against a relatively depleted field, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are both injured, though Novak Djokovic is back.

The women's competition will pit world No. 1 Iga Świątek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka against one another as the latter aims to close the gap to the top.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Italian Open 2024.

Italian Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Wednesday 8th May

Centrale

From 11am

[PR] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Luciano Darderi (ITA)

[PR] Naomi Osaka (JPN) v Clara Burel (FRA)

Sofia Kenin (USA) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Dan Evans (GBR) v [WC] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

[PR] Amanda Anisimova (USA) v [WC] Sara Errani (ITA)

Grand Stand Arena

Donna Vekic (CRO) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Flavio Cobolli (ITA) v [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [WC} Nuria Brancaccio (ITA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) v [Q] Renata Zarazua (MEX)

[WC] Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) v [WC] Matteo Gigante (ITA)

Pietrangeli

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Diane Parry (FRA) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

Gaël Monfils (FRA) v [Q] Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) v [Q] Francesco Passaro (ITA)

[Q] Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v [WC] Giorgia Pedone (ITA)

Court 12

Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) v Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Alex Michelsen (USA) v Pavel Kotov (RUS)

Magda Linette (POL) v Zhu Lin (CHN)

Christopher Eubanks (USA) v [Q] Terence Atmane (FRA)

Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Clara Tauson (DEN)

Court 1

Sebastian Ofner (AUS) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) v [Q] Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Petra Martic (CRO) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Roman Safiullin (RUS) v [LL] Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Court 2

Pedro Martinez (ESP) v Nuno Borges (POR)

Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) v Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) v [Q] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

[Q] Varvara Gracheva (FRA) v [WC] Federica Di Sarra (ITA)

Court 4

Tatjana Maria (GER) v [Q] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Taylor Townsend (USA) v [Q] Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

[PR] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v [Q] Rebeka Masarova (ESP)

Wang Yafan (CHN) v [Q] Katie Volynets (USA)

Court 13

Elina Avanesyan (RUS) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [Q] Bernarda Pera (USA)

[Q] Laura Siegemund (GER) v [Q] Maria Lourdes Carlé (ARG)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS) v Wang Xiyu (CHN)

How to watch Italian Open 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Italian Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.