Despite Malik's star status and it being eight years since the release of his first solo single, Pillowtalk, he's still the only former member of One Direction who hasn't performed solo. That is, until now.

After leaving One Direction, Malik adopted a more alternative style for his debut solo album, Mind of Mine, which produced the lead single Pillowtalk. The R&B-leaning style certainly paid off, as Malik became the first British male artist to debut at number one in both the UK and US.

The 31-year-old released two more albums, Icarus Falls in 2018 and Nobody is Listening in 2021, and his collaborative singles, I Don't Wanna Live Forever with Taylor Swift and Dusk Till Dawn with Sia, were met with international success, too.

More like this

The Love Like This singer has won the Billboard Music Award for New Artist of the Year twice (making him the only artist to do so) as a solo artist and a member of One Direction, and he also has an American Music Award and a MTV Video Music Award under his belt, too.

So, without further ado, let's find out how you can secure Malik concert tickets.

Buy Zayn Malik tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out newsletter for the latest ticketing releases, such as Billie Eilish tickets and Janet Jackson tickets, weekend inspiration, like the best West End shows and more.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Malik's first-ever UK solo show will take place at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in just nine days' time – on Friday 17th May.

The concert hall is a 2,000-person capacity venue, which means his solo show will be an intimate performance — perfect for fans of his music!

Malik is expected to perform songs from all four albums, including Room Under The Stairs, which is set to be released on the same day as the concert.

17th May 2024 — London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

How much does it cost to see Zayn Malik?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 8th May), the ticket price for Malik's London show hasn't been announced. As this is his first solo performance, the Going Out team are hesitant to estimate the ticket price, but we'll update this article as soon as we have it.

Buy Zayn Malik tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Zayn Malik pre-sale tickets

Zayn Malik. Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

To be among the first to secure Malik tickets, you can pre-order Room Under The Stairs on the singer's official website before 3pm today (Wednesday 8th May).

A pre-sale code to buy London Shepherd's Bush Empire tickets will be sent to those who have pre-ordered the album by midnight tonight (Wednesday 8th May).

The artist pre-sale will take place at 10am on Thursday 9th May.

Buy Zayn Malik tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Zayn Malik London concert tickets 2024

You'll know a Love Like This when you secure Malik tickets for his one-night-only London concert!

As well as the artist pre-sale, there's also an O2 Priority pre-sale which is taking place at 10am tomorrow (Thursday 9th May).

Then, general on sale will take place at 10am on Friday 10th May, and this will be your last chance to secure Malik tickets.

Buy Zayn Malik tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Think you need a little helping hand in securing Malik tickets? Then read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.