Villa's Douglas Luiz was the talking point of the first leg, with the midfielder giving away a penalty as well as missing a spot kick in front of the Holte End.

Villa, who are hoping to welcome back Argentina No. 1 Emi Martínez after suspension and injury, are eyeing their first piece of major silverware since 1996 - and should Emery's side manage to pull off the comeback, they will play either Fiorentina or Club Brugge in the final.

Although losing in the semi-finals would be a major blow for Villa, they've had a sensational season under Emery, and they look set to confirm a top-four spot in the Premier League to secure Champions League football for next campaign.

For Villa to miss out on the top four, they would have to lose their last two league games and Tottenham would need to win their three outings.

Olympiacos, who didn't have a league game over the weekend in preparation for the second leg, will fancy their chances of reaching the final due to their fine home form. José Luis Mendilibar's side have won 23 of their 30 home matches this season.

When is Olympiacos v Aston Villa?

Olympiacos v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 9th May 2024.

Olympiacos v Aston Villa kick-off time

Olympiacos v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Olympiacos v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Olympiacos v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Olympiacos v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Olympiacos v Aston Villa odds

bet365 odds: Olympiacos (16/5) Draw (11/4) Aston Villa (5/6)*

