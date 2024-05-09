The Dons, who are desperate to land instant promotion back to League One after their relegation last year, will be hoping their impressive home form could be key to them turning around the scoreline.

Williamson's side were unbeaten in 19 of their 23 games at Stadium MK, and they also scored 48 times in those outings.

Crawley, who secured their play-off spot on the final day of the season, finished eight points behind MK Dons this campaign, and they'll be confident of completing the upset and booking their place in the play-off final at Wembley against either Doncaster or Crewe.

Scott Lindsey's side were solid on the road this season, with Crawley boasting the fifth-best away record on League Two, and he'll be hoping that continues on Saturday as they look to reach League One for the first time in nine years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MK Dons v Crawley on TV and online.

When is MK Dons v Crawley?

MK Dons v Crawley will take place on Saturday 11th May 2024.

MK Dons v Crawley kick-off time

MK Dons v Crawley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is MK Dons v Crawley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream MK Dons v Crawley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

MK Dons v Crawley odds

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.