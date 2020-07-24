Lucifer’s Tom Ellis pays tribute as pioneering fan who helped save show dies aged 63

Stars of Lucifer, including Tom Ellis, have paid tribute to superfan and #SaveLucifer campaigner Jane Wilson, who has died from cancer.

Wilson, 63, was one of the key figures behind the social media movement to revive the cancelled fantasy series after it was dropped by Fox in 2016. After a month of campaigning, Netflix picked up the show for two later seasons.

Speaking on Twitter, Ellis – who plays the titular Lord of Hell – said Wilson was “always so supportive and kind” and would be “greatly missed”.

I’m so sorry Gail. Jane was always so supportive and kind. The way she carried herself and cared for others is emblematic of a true #lucifan and she will be greatly missed. My deepest sympathies to you and her family. Much love ❤️ ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Bu2VINNdu5 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 23, 2020

Maze actor Lesley-Ann Brandt also passed on her “sincere condolences” to Wilson’s family, who held Jane’s funeral yesterday (23rd July 2020).

On my son’s birthday. ???? sending my sincere condolences to Jane’s family and friends. Rest in Peace ???? https://t.co/eBlOSYgpOV — ????Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) July 22, 2020

And Joe Henderson, Lucifer c0-showrunner, indicated they were “grateful” for all of Wilson’s work on the #SaveLucifer campaign.

Rest in peace, Jane. I hope we brought some light to your life; I know you did to ours, and we are grateful for it. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) July 22, 2020

Fellow showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared a tribute to the “lovely Jane Wilson”.

We have lost a part of our beautiful #Lucifamily – the lovely Jane Wilson. I want to send so much love to her family and friends during this incredibly sad time. And thank you @lucifansgroup1 for letting me know. ????❤️???? — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) July 24, 2020

DB Woodside – who plays Lucifer’s angelic older brother Amenadiel – also posted a message to Lucifer fans.

It was recently announced that Woodside would return for the upcoming show’s sixth season.

The fifth season of Lucifer – the first part of which is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday 21st August 2020 – is set to feature various special episodes, including a musical instalment.

Netflix previously released picture teasers for a special “noir” episode of Lucifer, which will be in entirely black and white.

Speaking about the sixth season of Lucifer – which Netflix announced would be the show’s last – Woodside previously told ET online: “Our fans are going to get a chance to see us in different ways before we get to the end. So, I think the sixth season is really for the fans.”

Part one of Lucifer season five arrives on Netflix on Friday 21st August.