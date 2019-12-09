Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer introduces a new generation of heroes

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is on its way – and fans have been given their first real sense of what the new sequel will be like.

Advertisement

If the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like director Jason Reitman (son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan) has taken influence from Netflix sci-fi juggernaut Stranger Things as much as from his father’s film – and not just because of the presence of Finn Wolfhard.

This generation of ghostbusters appears to be a much younger bunch, with Wolfhard’s Trevor joined by Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) – who seems to have a connection to the original ghostbusting gang (she certainly bears an uncanny resemblance to Harold Ramis’s character Egon Spengler)

It seems, however, that this young pair aren’t aware of the exploits of Spengler and co, at least not until they are shown footage of the ghosts which plagued New York by their teacher Mr Grobbersteen, played by Paul Rudd.

There also seems to be a slightly more spooky, eerie tone to Ghostbusters: Afterlife compared with the more fun and wacky atmosphere of the original film, which is certainly an intriguing artistic decision, and it will be interesting to see if this is reflected in the film itself.

The movie, which also stars Carrie Coon and a host of stars from the original – including bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd – is currently slated for UK release on July 10th 2020.

Advertisement

Take a look at the full trailer below: