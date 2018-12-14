Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Fans react to the first Avengers: Endgame trailer

Fans react to the first Avengers: Endgame trailer

Captain America sobbing, Iron Man trapped in space, Jeremy Renner as Ronin... The Avengers 4 trailer is giving fans all kinds of feels

AVENGERS ENDGAME (SCREENSHOT)

The Russo Brothers have led us on a merry dance, but we one hundred per cent forgive them — because it’s finally here. Marvel has released the trailer for the final Avengers film, titled Avengers: Endgame (fans totally cottoned onto that one).

Advertisement

And boy is it bleak.

For those who haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War (where have you been?) look away now. For those who have, you’ll remember that Thanos succeeded in his mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, before wiping out half of the universe’s inhabitants.

For the remaining Avengers, including Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), these are dark days.

We see a sobbing Caption America, in addition to Iron Man, lost in space and bidding farewell to his potentially lost love, Pepper. For some fans, the emotions were almost too much to handle.

“I can’t believe this is going to be the last time I’m going to see Tony Stark,” one fan lamented on Twitter. “I’m going to be devastated.”

“Seeing Tony in the space with no food and water left seriously broke my heart,” another fan wrote.

Still, all that doom and gloom isn’t preventing us from getting just a little excited for the film’s release in April 2019.

And fans are besides themselves with excitement to see Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) take on his new identity, Ronin.

It’s going to be a long five-month wait…

Avengers: Endgame will be released in the UK on 26 April 2019

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 7 December 2018

Tags

All about Avengers: Endgame

AVENGERS ENDGAME (SCREENSHOT)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

The best (and weirdest) theories about Avengers: Infinity War’s biggest mystery

Jamie Dornan plays Liam Ward in Death and Nightingales

Jamie Dornan on “relishing” dark characters — and why sex scenes are “never easy”

Ann Skelly as Beth and Jamie Dornan as Liam in Death and Nightingales (BBC)

Death and Nightingales on BBC2 – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Matthew Rhys plays Beth's stepfather, Billy Winters, in Death and Nightingales

Matthew Rhys on Death and Nightingales: I wanted my next part to be “completely different” from The Americans