Brie Larson shows off new cosmic powers in latest Captain Marvel trailer

Bad news for sadistic Brie Larson fans: that old lady she punched in the last Captain Marvel trailer turns out to be a Skrull after all.

At least that’s what we can gather from a new sneak peek at the upcoming film, which introduces the fight between those shape-shifting aliens and “race of noble warrior-heroes” the Krees.

And in the middle of that intergalactic conflict? Larson’s Carol Danvers, a 1990s military pilot who’s rebirthed as a Kree to make her “longer, stronger, superior,” according to the mysterious scientist played by Annette Bening.

It’s this twist that explains why Danvers can suddenly blast bright blue bolts from her hands and fly through space rocking a very cool mohawk-like hairdo you wish you could pull off.

And if that’s not enough for you, we also get a better look at Danvers’ Kree mentor, played by Jude Law, a quick look at Ben Mendelsohn’s green-faced villain Talos and Samuel L Jackson playing a digitally de-aged, two-eyed SHIELD agent Fury who stops everything to coo over a cat.

Well, you’re supposed to think it’s a cat. We’re a tad more sceptical though: in the comics, Danvers’ feline friend is actually a Flerken, an alien that can sprout tentacles and tiny pocket universes when threatened.

But hey, even if the cat is a lethal creature in-waiting, it looks like it gets along fine with Fury. What’s the worst this creature could do, rip out his eye? Don’t be so silly.

Captain Marvel will be released 8th March 2019