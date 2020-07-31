300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

After more than three months of enforced closures, the pubs have now been open again for a couple of weeks – but with new restrictions in place given the ongoing effect of the coronavirus, they’re very different places than before the pandemic.

With that in mind, one new phenomenon that sprung up in lockdown – the video chat pub quiz – might be sticking around for a while yet, and so we're still updating our ultimate list of general knowledge questions to give you online quizmasters a helping hand.

And with over 300 questions covering a wealth of topics – everything from general knowledge and sport to Star Wars and '70s music – this list should be enough to keep you going for a while!

We’ve also made use of our TV expertise to draft specialist rounds about some of the best shows in recent memory – with some of those series including Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders and The Simpsons.

So, take a look below and start to put together your own custom pub quiz. If one round seems particularly appealing, click the link for more testing questions from that genre.

Ready, steady, quiz!

General knowledge questions and answers

Questions

What does Au stand for in the periodic table? Hamilton has become one of the biggest musical theatre shows of all time since it debuted in 2015 – but what is the name of the acclaimed star who wrote it? Name the current Foreign Secretary. Who won the Best Actress Award at the most recent Oscar? Which artist sings the latest Bond theme for No Time To Die? Who is the main character in Catcher in the Rye? Which band had a number one hit with Keep on Running in 1966? Which popular video game franchise has released games with the subtitled Modern Warfare and Black Ops? In what US State is the city Nashville? Who is the current editor of British Vogue? Rafael Nadal has won the French a record telve times, but in what year was his first triumph? Which Canadian singer-songwriter released the album Ladies of the Canyon in 1970? What is the capital city of Iceland? Which legendary actor played Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 film The Irishman? By what name is coriander referred to in the USA? Who is the CEO of Twitter? Where did the most recent Winter Olympics take place? In what century did the Scottish Reformation take place? What is seven cubed? With which American sport would you associate Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and Joe DiMaggio?

Answers

Gold Lin Manuel Miranda Dominic Raab Renee Zellweger Billie Eilish Holden Caulfield The Spencer Davis Group Call of Duty Tennessee Edward Enninful 2005 Joni Mitchell Rekyavik Al Pacino Cilantro Jack Dorsey Pyeongchang, South Korea 16th century 343 Baseball

Obscure quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many permanent teeth does a dog have? What is the most sold flavour of Walker’s crisps? What is the full postcode of the Houses of Parliament? What is someone who believes in antidisestablishmentarianism opposed to the disestablishment of? What does the Latin Tempus mean in English? How many chukkers are there in a polo match? On average how far away is the moon from the earth in miles? What’s longer, a nautical mile or a mile? Saying the name of what dried fruit used to be used to encourage people to smile before a photo in the 1800s, before the phrase “cheese?” Which country in the world is believed to have the most miles of motorway?

Answers

42 Cheese and Onion W1A 0AA The Church of England Time 6 238,000 Nautical mile (it’s 1.15 miles) Prunes China

Music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the name of Dua Lipa’s 2020 album release? Name the song and the artist for the following lyric: “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind, thinking I can see through this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what year did The Beatles split up? What is rapper P Diddy’s real name? Complete this Spice Girls lyric: “If you wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my friends” Name the original line-up of the Sugababes. Gary and Martin Kemp were in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two country singers famously sang together on 1983 song Islands in the Stream?

Answers

Future Nostalgia Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Sean Combs Lover (from the song Wannabe) Siobhán Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan. Spandau Ballet 150s (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Sport quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who won 2019’s Sports Personality of the Year? How many goals did England score (excluding penalty shoot-outs) at the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes inspired England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest number of runs in the match for England? How many different teams have won the Premier League since the start of the inaugural season in 1992/93? What are the five colours of the Olympic rings? What score did cricketing legend Don Bradman average as a batsman across his career? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? How many horses are on each team in a polo match? Where is the US Masters golf tournament held? Which European city hosted the 1936 Summer Olympics?

Answers

Ben Stokes 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Blue, Yellow, Black, Green and Red. 99.94 Silverstone Four Augusta National Golf Club Berlin

TV quiz questions and answers

Questions

When did Big Brother first air on Channel 4? Who was the first presenter of the X Factor in the UK? Which actor played the ninth reincarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who? The Simpsons was the spin-off show of which American sketch series? What was the name of the tower block where Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Only Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson plays a therapist in which hit Netflix show? What is the name of the fictional borough of Melbourne where Australian soap Neighbours is set? EastEnders began broadcasting on BBC One in which year? Who is the longest serving presenter of the BBC children’s show Blue Peter? What is the name of Mackenzie Crook’s character in sitcom The Office?

Answers

2000 Kate Thornton Christopher Eccleston The Tracey Ullman Show Nelson Mandela House Sex Education Erinsborough 1985 John Noakes (12 years from 1965-1978) Gareth Keenan

Film quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which British actor will play Batman in the upcoming reboot directed by Matt Reeves? What is the name of The Bride, played by Uma Thurman, in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill franchise? Which colour pill does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Name the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film caused the North Korean government to threaten action against the United States? Name the first actor to play Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films. Which Catastrophe star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place? Which 2019 film won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this year? What does Bridget Jones name her baby in the film series’s third instalment?

Answers

Robert Pattinson Beatrix Kiddo Red Hanz Zimmer The Interview Richard Harris Rob Delaney Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Cats William

Food and Drink quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many spice options are there at Nandos? Which soft drink is commonly associated with Scotland? According to McDonalds’ official website, how many calories does a regular Big Mac contain? (Accept to the nearest 10) What are the two main ingredients of a Dark and Stormy cocktail? Name the 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off. Gouda is a popular cheese originating from which country? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian city is usually credited as the birthplace of the pizza? What number is found in reference to their varieties on Heinz products? Pret a Manger is a popular sandwich chain in the UK, but what does the French name mean in English?

Answers

6 – Plain…(ish), Passion Fruit and Mango, Lemon and Herb, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot. Irn-Bru 508 Dark rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Ready to eat

Geography quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the capital city of Australia? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? If you completed the Three Peaks challenge, which three UK mountains would you have climbed? Which UK city is situated further west – Bristol or Edinburgh? How many countries are there in the region of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What is the capital of Finland? What is the currency of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French call the English Channel? How many permanent members are there on the UN security council?

Answers

Canberra New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche Five: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Easy quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many notes are there in a musical scale? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world? What in the animal kingdom is a doe? What is the tallest mountain in the world? How many centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What is the busiest airport in Britain called? Who is next in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What number is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

7 100 degrees centigrade Amazon A female deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Comedy quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who played Gunther in Friends? In which year did the original UK version of The Office air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s real first name at birth? What is Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Big Bang Theory? Name the five ingredients demanded by one of Basil Fawlty’s guests to make the infamous Waldorf Salad. Complete the name of the classic British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who played the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Yes, Prime Minister? What was the name of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who plays comedy character Alan Partridge? Name the characters played by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Show

Answers

James Michael Tyler 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, usually known just as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Family quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is the Special in the Lego Movie? What colour are most buses in London? What’s the name of the talking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do in the song? What is taller, an elephant or a giraffe? Who are Harry Potter’s two best friends? What’s the name of the cowboy in Toy Story? How many planets are in our solar system? How many players are in a football team? How many zeros are there in one thousand?

Answers

Emmet Brickowski Red Olaf Go round and round A giraffe (they are the tallest animal and can grow up to nearly six metres tall!) Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger Woody Eight 11 players Three

Hard quiz questions and answers

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the real name of what famous British musician? How many keys are there on a piano? Glossectomy is the removal of all of or part of which body part? What was the first single to be released by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. Who scored the other goal for England?

Answers

Sting 88 The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Literature quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name all five Brontë sisters. Which Stephen King novel takes place mostly in the fictional Overlook Hotel? What do Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What is the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Hunger Games book series?

Answers

Emily, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Anne and Maria The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which planet has the most moons? What part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? How many elements are in the periodic table? Where is the smallest bone in the human body located? How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Jupiter Leaf 118 Ear 3

Technology quiz questions and answers

Questions

With over 222 million units sold, what is Apple’s highest-selling iPhone model? In which year was the Microsoft XP operating system released? Elon Musk is the CEO of which global brand. Which operating system does a Google Pixel phone use? In which year was the Nintendo 64 released in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Android 1997

2000s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 2003 hit Stacy’s Mom? Duo Gnarles Barkley had a huge hit in 2006 with Crazy, but what’s the name of the singer? Girls Aloud released their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Name all the members. Which American rapper released The College Dropout in 2004? In which year did Taylor Swift release her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Fountains of Wayne CeeLo Green Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

90s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who sang 1995 song Mysterious Girl? Who is the lead singer of Pulp? Name Britney Spears first album released in 1999 Who is the former drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had a hit with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

Peter Andre Jarvis Cocker … Baby One More Time Dave Grohl Hanson

80s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What year did Dexys Midnight Runners release Come On Eileen? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood song was banned by the BBC? A 1987 number one hit by The Firm parodied which sci-fi show? Which 1980s band was the Rev Richard Cole a part of? Which former Beatle had a number one hit with Stevie Wonder in 1982?

Answers

1982 Relax Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

70s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the best selling film soundtrack of the 1970s in the UK? Which children’s characters famous for living on Wimbledon Common released several novelty singles in the 70s What is the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd got their name from a strict school P.E. teacher?

Answers

Saturday Night Fever The Wombles Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? West Virginia True

60s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many number one albums did Cilla Black have in the 60s? The Animals formed in which UK city? Which blonde bombshell became the face of country music in the 60s? How many UK number ones did Elvis Presley have in the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling into a Ring Of Fire?

Answers

None – her first number one album was in 2015 Newcastle Dolly Parton 11 Johnny Cash

Soaps quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the pub featured in Emmerdale. Who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders? Which iconic soap character lost his first wife to electrocution by hair dryer? Which year did the first episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What is the name of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

The Woolpack Steve McFadden Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Netflix quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the actress who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. When was drama Ozark first released on Netflix? Which US state was Joe Exotic a.k.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based? How many actresses played the part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown so far (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Doctor Who star played the role of a villain in Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones?

Answers

Finn Wolfhard 2017 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Doctor Who quiz questions and answers

Questions

What temporarily takes over Rose Tyler’s body after she looks into the heart of the TARDIS? What is the home planet of the Slitheen, and how – exactly – do you spell it? In 2006’s Doomsday, what country is Bad Wolf Bay in? How old was Matt Smith when he was cast in Doctor Who? Which other alien race are the Sea Devils related to?

Answers

Bad Wolf Raxacoricofallapatorius Norway 26 The Silurians

Marvel quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who killed Tony Stark’s parents? What Top Gun character is Captain America’s cat named after? Director Taika Waititi also played which comedic Thor: Ragnarok character? Natasha Romanova is the real name of which superhero? What is the highest-grossing Marvel movie without the word ‘Avengers’ in the title?

Answers

The Winter Soldier Goose Korg Black Widow Black Panther

Sci Fi quiz questions and answers

Questions

Complete the following famous quote from the TV series Lost in Space: “Danger ____ _____.” In 2001: A Space Odyssey, what song does the rogue computer system HAL 9000 sing to himself as he’s shut down? Which character speaks the first line in the original 1977 Star Wars movie? When the Doctor first meets a young Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her back garden, what food does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Back To The Future?

Answers

Full quote: “Danger, Will Robinson.” The nursery rhyme Daisy Bell (Bicycle built for Two) C-3PO Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the eldest Weasley sibling. Who does Dobby serve before he is freed by Harry Potter? Who is Fluffy? What is the longest Harry Potter film? (Non-extended versions) What is the effect of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Bill Weasley The Malfoy family Three-headed dog Chamber of Secrets (161 minutes) Removes memories

Disney quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is set to play Cruella de Vil in a 2021 live-action film about the 101 Dalmatians villain? In The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis is heir to the throne of which fictional European country? How many Pirates of the Caribbean films have been released? Pedro Pascal stars as the lead character in which original Disney+ series? In Monsters Inc. what is Sulley’s full name?

Answers

Emma Stone Genovia Five The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

James Bond quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does the acronym “SPECTRE” stand for? How many actors have played M in the official James Bond film series? Which year was Daniel Craig’s first Bond film released? Name Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which famous artist recorded the theme song for Goldeneye?

Answers

Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, Extortion. Four (Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes) 2006 (Casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

History quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who discovered penicillin? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, followed by Queen Victoria – but who is third? Which two houses were involved in the War of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s last wife? Which year did the European Union first introduce the Euro as currency?

Answers

Alexander Fleming George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Star Wars quiz questions and answers

Questions

What day of the year is known by fans as Star Wars Day? Who does John Boyega play in the most recent Star Wars films? The showrunners of which mega TV series reportedly walked away from a planned Star Wars trilogy? What is the name of the top secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What type of creature does Luke Skywalker fight underneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

May 4th Finn Game of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

The Simpsons quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s Marge’s maiden name? Which Springfield resident often appears as the Devil? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? How many fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Bouvier Ned Flanders D’oh! Four Saxophone

Football quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the three players who share a record for most Premier League red cards (8). Which English Football League team holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the fastest goal in Premier League history after just 7.69 seconds? What is the official name of the original FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? How many nations were scheduled to host games at Euro 2020 before its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton Town Shane Long (for Southampton against Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Cricket quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is the only batsman to record 400 runs in an international Test match? Which non-UK city was Ben Stokes born in? What is Joe Root’s ODI shirt number? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Express’? Was Alastair Cook’s England Test batting average above or below 45?

Answers

Brian Lara (v England in 2004) Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Tennis quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many Grand Slam singles titles has Serena Williams won? Who won the Australian Open Women’s Singles title in 2020? How many Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray won? Rafael Nadal has won all four majors at least once in his career – true or false? Who was the last American player to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games Men’s Singles tournament?

Answers

23 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Golf quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who won The Match: Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson in 2018? Which European golfer sunk the iconic winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup? In which US state is the famous Whistling Straits course? Who was the last winner of a men’s major not from the USA or Europe? How many majors has Rory McIlroy won in his career so far?

Answers

Phil Mickelson Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) Four (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Boxing quiz questions and answers

Questions

American boxer James J. Braddock was given which nickname inspired by a popular fairytale story? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to claim the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born in which US state? Who is the Number 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to The Ring’s top 10 rankings?

Answers

Cinderella Man George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Film anagram quiz questions and answers

Questions

beanbag mints frog had teeth poetic inn think legion end of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Finding Nemo

Art quiz questions and answers

Questions

Where was Frida Kahlo born? Café Terrace at Night is an 1888 oil painting by which Dutch master? Where is the original Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh housed? In which century did Rembrandt live? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Mexico Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Modern Art, New York 17th 1960s

Capital cities quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the capital of Bulgaria? What is the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which country? What is the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which country? What is the capital of Argentina? The capital of Iceland is? Slovakia’s capital is? What’s the capital of Belgium? What is the capital of Brazil?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam Buenos Aries Reykjavik Bratislava Brussels Brasilia

True or False quiz questions and answers

Questions

The capital of Libya is Benghazi The Prime Minister of Great Britain has to be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s real name is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World War started in 1935. True or false? Netflix began as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

False – it’s Tripoli True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s real name is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It started in 1939/ True.

Politics quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the official name of Big Ben? In 1952 Albert Einstein was offered the Presidency of which country? What colour are the seats in the House of Commons? What year did Britain join the EEC, now knows as the European Union? In which state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Elizabeth Tower Israel Green 1973 Hawaii

Kids General Knowledge quiz questions and answers

Questions

What band was Harry Styles in before his solo career? What kind of food is Penne? Which Disney Princess called Gus and Jaq friends? Who is the president of the United States? What sport did David Beckham play?

Answers

One Direction Pasta Cinderella Donald Trump Football

Travel quiz questions and answers

Questions

O’Hare Airport serves which American city? Bohemian Switzerland National Park is in which country? Which lake is often described as the jewel of the Italian lakes? In which country would you find the original Legoland? Which island group includes Ibiza, Menorca and Majorca?

Answers

Chicago Czech Republic Lake Como Denmark The Balearics

Biology quiz questions and answers

Questions

A DNA molecule is described as being what shape? Botany is the study of what life form? Which process converts sugar to acids, alcohol or gases? Which chamber of the heart pumps deoxygenated blood to the lungs? What is the largest animal on the planet?

Answers

Double helix Plants Fermentation Right ventricle Blue whale

The Crown quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which actress is set to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series five, succeeding Olivia Colman? Where did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor visit in 1937, later causing controversy for the royal family? In which Welsh town did a young Prince Charles learn Welsh? To the nearest day, how many days in total with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII before he abdicated? Who played Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Imelda Staunton. Berlin Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Friends quiz questions and answers

Questions

What does Rachel claim is her favourite movie? Which Friend has the middle name Muriel? What is the name of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he never meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who plays Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Dangerous Liaisons Chandler Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers

Questions

How does Viserys Targaryen die in season 1? Which character is often referred to with ‘Giantsbane’ in their name? What US premium cable network made Game of Thrones? ‘All men must die’ translates as what term in High Valyrian? What is the ancestral home of the Lannister family?

Answers

Khal Drogo pours liquid gold over his head Tormund HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which colour is commonly associated with Marie Schrader throughout the show? How many episodes of Breaking Bad were aired? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Cook in the pilot episode? Which specific form of cancer is Walt diagnosed with? What colour shirt is Walt wearing in the iconic desert scene where he is pointing a gun wearing his white underwear?

Answers

Purple 62 Jesse Pinkman Lung cancer Green

Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers

Questions

What product does Alfie Solomons make in his warehouses at Camden? Give the full name of Adrien Brody’s character in the fourth season. Which area of Birmingham is the show set? The disappearance of which items prompts Inspector Campbell to visit the Peaky Blinders in the first place? What does the slang term ‘Tokyo’ refer to in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Rum Luca Changretta Small Heath Guns Cocaine

Action movie quiz questions and answers

Questions

What actor feels the need, the need for speed, in Top Gun? What’s the main character, played by Ryan Gosling, in Drive called? What causes John Wick to return to his old life of crime in John Wick? Who plays John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Bill?

Answers

Tom Cruise His name is never said His dog’s murder Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

Tie breaker quiz questions and answers

Questions

To the nearest thousand, how many words are in the complete works of Shakespeare? How many minutes long is the film Jaws? How high is Mount Everest in metres? How many bones are there in the average adult human body? What percentage of the Earth’s surface is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

WWE wrestling quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made famous by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut against? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who is the first ever female Money in the Bank winner?

Answers

Giant Gonzales at eight feet tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

