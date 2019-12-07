FREE* The Tiger Who Came to Tea Party Book

In celebration of Channel 4’s adaptation, coming to your screens this Christmas (see page 17 in the 2019 Christmas issue) we are offering our Radio Times readers a free* copy of The Tiger Who Came to Tea Party Book by Judith Kerr – a spiral bound, hard back activity book edition using Judith Kerr’s original illustrations. This special edition, worth £9.99, includes stickers, games, decorations, recipes, a poster and much more.

Share your Tiger Tea Party photos with us on social media using #ChristmasRadioTimes — we will post our favourites!

There are two ways to claim your book:

Collect free in store

Cut out the blank coupon on page 58 of the 2019 Christmas double issue of Radio Times and take it to your nearest Ryman store or Eason store in Northern Ireland by Friday 3 January 2019 (while stocks last). Please note, there is no need to fill this coupon in if you are redeeming in store.

Find your nearest Ryman store here: Ryman.co.uk

Find your nearest Eason store in Northern Ireland here: easons.com

Redeem by post

Complete the coupon on page 58 of the 2019 Christmas double issue of Radio Times, including payment details to cover £2.99*. Coupon must be received by 19 December 2019 for the best chance of delivery by Christmas.

Postal closing date: Friday 31 January 2020

*£2.99 charge applies if you claim via post, to cover postage and handling cost.

THE LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS DOUBLE ISSUE OF RADIO TIMES IS ON SALE FROM SATURDAY 07 DECEMBER 2019 AND AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE FROM 10 DECEMBER 2019.

Terms and conditions:

The books are subject to availability and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to those redeeming at Ryman or Eason stores by 3 January 2020 or, in respect of postal redemption, coupons received by 31 January 2020. Only one free book per coupon. Photocopied coupons are not accepted. Coupons are only redeemable against the free promotional The Tiger Who Came to Tea Party Book as described in RT. Postal applications that arrive without a completed coupon will not be processed. Allow 28 days from the closing date for delivery. We cannot guarantee delivery in time for Christmas. Offer only available in the UK.

Promoter Immediate Media Company London Ltd.

