Best Apple Black Friday deals UK – iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more

Apple doesn’t discount products over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, instead they’re offering a free Apple store gift card up to £160 when you buy selected products. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t good sales and deals to be had elsewhere.

Advertisement

A host of other retailers have been getting in on the action with discounted products throught to Cyber Monday on the 2nd December. There’s currently a great deal on AirPods for £127.90 instead of £159 on eBay. Other AirPod Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include £129 from Very and £138 from Currys.

The Apple Watch Series 3 was also down to £185 on Amazon, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen (update: this is now out of stock). This Apple Watch Series 3 is available for £299.99 on Amazon.

We’ve found a great SIM-free iPhone XS offer from John Lewis for £849, saving you £250. Ideal if you don’t want to tie yourself into a lengthy contract. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone model have a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday iPhone deals this year. One of the best we’ve found is the new iPhone 11 for £63.50 per month with a FREE Nintendo Switch via EE.

There’s also a Black Friday/Cyber Monday only deal on Currys on the 13.3″ MacBook Air (2017) – 128 GB SSD down to £799. There was a 13.3″ 2018 MacBook for £999 but it’s currently sold out, we’ll update you if this changes. Over at John Lewis there’s up to £150 off the latest 2019 MacBook.

Wowcher has a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 3, down to £159, which is the best Watch price we’ve seen so far (sold out but you can get the 42mm Apple Watch for for £169 instead).

Does Apple do Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Yes. The Apple Store does take part in Black Friday/Cyber Monday by offering an Apple Store Gift Card worth up to £160 when you buy a product from a select list. The four day offer is live until the 2nd December.

Here’s how it breaks down for their various product categories:

Luckily, retailers elsewhere offer nice discounts and deals across the whole event – so if you’re not keen on the Gift Card idea check out the deals below.

Apple Black Friday deals

eBay is currently selling AirPods for £127.90 compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for AirPods this year. Apple Airpods also dropped to £128.99 at Amazon (sold out).

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red is on for £33 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB, unlimited texts and data. They also have the 128GB version in white for £33 per month and £125 upfront.

Fonehouse has the iPhone 11 too for a higher monthly cost of £41, £19 upfront – and 75GB data.

The Apple iPhone 8 is on EE for £38 a month, £10 phone cost while the iPhone XR 128GB is on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months or the XS on EE for £64 a month.

Wowcher‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include Apple MacBooks, iPads and earphones. Some of the best deals include a refurbished Apple iPad 3 for £109 instead of £350 and Apple compatible earphones (£11.99 down from £59.99.) There are also discounts on larger tech items – non-Apple – if you’re looking for a laptop – there’s a Samsung Chromebook reduced from £399.99 to £79.

Is Apple iPhone X in Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals?

The iPhone X, dubbed by some as ‘the most expensive Apple phone ever’, comes in at £999 and £1,149 depending on what storage space and colour you go for. It’s not too surprising then that the Apple fans among us are already hunting around for cheaper deals.

You can also save £136 on iPhone X at John Lewis.

Apple iPhone 11

Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 Weight: 194g

194g Memory: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: (up to) 24hrs

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the 64GB iPhone 11 at £37 p/m on O2, although the up-front cost is considerably higher at £75. They also have the 128GB version in black for £33 per month and 60GB data for £99 upfront. Previously only £89 up front, this is still a good deal.

Mobiles.co.uk has an exclusive discount code that drops the upfront cost on the 64GB iPhone 11. The code takes £25 off the up-front cost of the Apple iPhone 11 64GB when you enter TRIPH11 at the checkout. You get 60GB data, unlimited texts and calls for £33 a month on Vodafone. The deal is also for a limited time. (Update: this is now out of stock).

Fonehouse has also dropped the price on the iPhone 11 – but with a higher monthly cost of £41, with a low £19 upfront. You get 75GB data for 24 months. It also has an exclusive offer for all iPhone models, including the iPhone 11, that includes a free Nintendo Switch.

Three also has the iPhone 11 but for £49 upfront and £49 per month (this dropped again from £55!) you get 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

If you want a big data deal, you can get the iPhone 11 64GB on O2 with 60GB data is £37 a month, and £75 upfront, or for £39 a month and £49.99 upfront you get 90GB data.

The iPhone 11 Pro is going for £99 upfront and £56 per month at EE. That gets you 100GB data on a 24 month contract.

Apple iPhone 7 and 8 deals

Apple iPhone XS

John Lewis has a deal on the Apple iPhone XS handsets. The 64GB is £699, 256GB is £849 and XS Max 64GB £1,049 and XS Max 256GB for £1,199. All are SIM free, but you save £250 on the handset plus you can get the phone for £26.10 on the Apple payment plan.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts. Carphone Warehouse is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Carphone Warehouse also has triple data with £33 a month, £99 upfront cost for 24 months. You also get 12 months free Apple TV+ and three months free trial of Apple Music on selected phones.

Amazon has dropped the price again on the Apple iPhone XS 256GB Silver is down to £699 from £999 (Update: back in stock December 13). Or if you want the added protection of the John Lewis two year guarantee you can get it for £849 at John Lewis.

Amazon also have the Apple iPhone XS 512GB Space Grey is now £999 – down from £1,349 .

iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR 64GB £33 p/m, free handset, 60GB, unlimited texts and minutes.

Apple Watch

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 3 is your best bet for the biggest discount. Currys now has £14 off the Apple Watch Series 3 in a few colours. Amazon offers about the same saving at £219.99, and John Lewis is selling the Watch Series 3 for £189.

John Lewis also has the white Apple Series 3 Watch for £229.99 but you can trade in your old watch for £110 and you get a 2-year guarantee. Wowcher also has an offer on the Apple Watch Series 3 with an optional screen protector for £159, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

John Lewis also has two Series 4 Apple watches reduced for clear at £459 and £649, with the 2-year guarantee and the £110 trade in offer.

Apple Watch Series 4 on Currys has the same watch for £199 and Argos has it priced at £349.

MacBook deals

With the Apple Macbook 16′ apparently launching any day now the older versions are in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals at Currys PC World, John Lewis and Amazon all have offers, at least on the older models.

Argos has the Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB is now at its lowest price for £985.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 inch i5 8GB 256GB is now £1219 – another lowest price at Argos, and the Apple MacBook Pro Touch 2019 13in i5 8GB 128GB is now £1146.

Currys has a deal on the 13.3″ MacBook Air (2017) – 128 GB SSD down to £749. The 13.3″ 2018 MacBook is also on £999 for today only. John Lewis has up to £150 off the latest 2019 MacBook.

Apple iPad deals

Amazon has up to 40% off the Apple iPad range at the moment. You can get the Apple iPad 9.7″ 128GB in Space Grey for £399. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 1TB in Space Grey in the latest model has 19% off, now £1,518.

The latest Apple iPad 10.2″ 32GB in Space Grey is £299 over at John Lewis, that comes with a 2 year guarantee and you can claim up to £225 when you trade in your old iPad. Argos has also dropped the price on the iPads, with the lowest prices found on the iPad 2018 6th Gen 9.7″ 32GB Space Grey for £289. That’s less space than the Amazon deal but it’s more than £100 cheaper.

Wowcher also has deals on the iPad. You can get the Apple iPad 2 for £89, down from £199.99. The Apple iPad Mini is also now £99. There’s postage and packaging to pay (£10.99) so factor that in when sizing up what deal to get too.

Where do I look for Apple Cyber Monday deals?

A range of retailers are offering discounts on Apple products across Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Amazon, Argos, Currys and Debenhams are all big stores that are offering discounts. John Lewis also stocks Apple products so it’s worth checking its website too.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts.

Brands who will have Apple offers:

Apple Black Friday/Cyber Monday tips

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, so no mad dash to find what you want in time. You also get next-day delivery with Prime and access to Prime Video which is a nice little bonus. You can buy that Apple TV or MacBook sign in to Prime and watch Mrs Maisel or kick back and watch The Grand Tour.

Advertisement

Sign up for a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime now.