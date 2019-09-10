Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2019 – Qualifying round
Who will be crowned RadioTimes.com's Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion? It all starts here...
Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion is back for 2019.
It’s time to vote for your favourite show from the genre and celebrate the television you love by catapulting them to digital fame here on RadioTimes.com!
The format for 2019 is simple…
There are four groups of 12 shows in the qualifying round for the tournament. The top four teams from each group at the end of the qualifying round will go through the head to head rounds where shows are pitted against one another in the last sixteen, quarter finals, semi finals and then the grand final.
To play in this round, simply find the team (or teams) that you would like to qualify for the next round in the four groups below and vote for them. You can vote as many times as you like for your favourites.
Don’t forget to tell your friends and fellow fans on social media that your playing #TVChampion, as there are many sci-fi fantasy shows, but there can only be one champion!
Qualifying round voting closes at 5pm BST on Thursday 12 September 2019.
Happy voting…