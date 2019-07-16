Amazon Prime Day 2019 TV offers
Here's some of the biggest discounts on TVs from the major brands
There’s no better way to celebrate a summer of sport or an autumn of drama than with a big flat shiny new TV.
In 2019, it’s all about 4k Ultra HD, connected TV, LED and OLED – so we’ve had a look through some of the biggest discounts available on Amazon Prime Day on some of the biggest brands from Samsung and Philips to Panasonic, Hisense and Toshiba.
So, no matter whether you’re planning to settle down for 25 days of The Ashes or want to enjoy the final of windswept Cornish coastal seasons of Poldark in style, what better time to splash out on a new telly?
Up to 30% off Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs, 40-75 Inch
- Samsung 50-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV – £599, £418 – View deal
- Samsung 55-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV – £699.99, £499 – View deal
- Samsung UE40NU7120 40-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV – £529.99, £339 – View deal
- Samsung UE49MU6500 49-Inch Curve TV – £749, £379 – View deal
- Samsung Series 8 UE82RU8000S 2,08 m (82″) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £2999, £2549 – View deal
Up to 30% off Philips TVs, 24-65 Inch
- Philips 50PUS7303/12 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV – £700, £444.99 (-36%) – Buy now
- Philips 24PFT5303/05 24-Inch Full HD LED TV – £150, £119.99 (-20%) – Buy now
- Philips 32PFT5803/12 32-Inch Full HD Smart LED TV – £250, £199.99 (-20%) – Buy now
- Philips 55POS9002/05 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD OLED Android Smart TV – £1200, £899.99 (-25%) – Buy now
- Philips 43PUS7303/12 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV – £600, £394.99 (-34%) – Buy now
Up to 30% off TVs from Panasonic, Hisense and Toshiba
- Panasonic TX-32E302B 720p HD Ready 32-Inch LED TV – £179, £145 (-19%) – Buy now
- Panasonic TX-43E302B 1080p 43-Inch Full HD LED TV – £329.99, £219 (-34%) – Buy now
- Hisense H43AE6100UK 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV – £329, £249 (-24%) – Buy now
- Toshiba 49UL5A63DB 49-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED WiFi TV – £399.99, £349 (-13%) – Buy now
- Toshiba 43UL5A63DB 43-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED TV – £349.99, £299 (-15%) – Buy now