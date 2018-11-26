Samsung Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – latest discounts on Galaxy S9, Note Phones, Galaxy Tabs and TVs

Phones, TVs, smartwatches or tablets: if you’re on the hunt this Cyber Monday, then you’re probably wondering what Samsung can offer you today.

Fortunately, the technology brand has a range of products at discounted prices across a variety of retailers. We’ll be adding the latest deals as we get them – so scroll down for our top picks…

What are the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals from Amazon UK?

From smartphones to smart TVs, Amazon are all over the best Samsung discounts…

On the hunt for a swish new Samsung telly to impress the in-laws this Christmas? Amazon UK have got you covered with a saving of £168.99 on this 40-inch 4K model, plus loads more besides..

Samsung UE40NU7120 40-Inch 4K Ultra HD Certified HDR Smart TV – £529.99 , £338.00 – View deal

– , Samsung Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone – £609 , £362.99 – View deal

, Samsung LU28E570DS/EN 28-Inch LED 4K Monitor – £299.99 , £289.98 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Inch Tablet – £599 , £567.99 – View deal

What are the Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals on AO.com?

This electrical goods retailer has savings on everything from ovens to fridges and phones.

You’ll need somewhere for all the snacks and leftover turkey sandwiches this festive season — check out this gigantic Samsung fridge and freezer with a £130 saving.

Samsung BRB260134WW Integrated 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Fixed Door Fixing Kit – £729 , £599 – View deal

– , Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung Prezio Dual Cook BQ2Q7G078 Built In Electric Single Oven – £499 , £449 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Smartphone – £799 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals at Argos?

There are huge savings to be snapped up at Argos, with HD tellies and the smartest of smart watches.

This 55-inch Samsung HDR telly is under £500 — a steal when you consider the number of hours you’re going to rack up watching box-sets come Boxing Day…

Samsung 55 Inch 55NU7100 Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – £499 – View deal

– Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch – £299.95 , £199 – View deal

, Samsung 40 Inch 40NU7120 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR – £349 – View deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 Inch Tablet – £599 , £549 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals at Currys PC World?

Check out Currys PC World for must-have Samsung gadgets to see you through the gift-giving season.

For the discerning music lover, these high-resolution audio speakers come with a whopping £400 saving and will enhance any listening experience this festive season — even mum’s Michael Buble CD.

SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar – £699.99 , £299 – View deal

– , SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Tablet, LiveSafe Premium 2019 & Folio Case Bundle – £278.98 , £149 – View deal

, SAMSUNG T32E390SX Smart 32″ LED TV – £349.99 , £249 – View deal

, SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch – Rose Gold, 42 mm – £279.99 – View deal

SAMSUNG RB31FDRNDSA/EU 70/30 Fridge Freezer – Silver – £549.99 , £349 – View deal

, SAMSUNG 43″ Customisable Frame Bezel – £169 – View deal

What are the best Cyber Monday Samsung deals at John Lewis?

Christmas has come early at John Lewis, with deals on a huge range of Samsung products for you to choose from.

With note taking and illustration options available, this portable and immersive Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 tablet (£549) is ideal for doodlers and list-makers alike.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, Android, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, 10.5″ – £599 , £549 – View deal

– , Samsung RB37J5230SL Freestanding Fridge-Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 60cm Wide – £799 , £499 – View deal

, Samsung RS68N8220S9 American Style Fridge Freezer, A+ Energy Rating, 91cm Wide – £1599 , £999 – View deal

, Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 43″, Ultra HD Certified – £1199 , £999 – View deal

Watch this space for the latest updates…

