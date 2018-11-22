Best Black Friday tablet deals 2018 UK – Amazon Fire, iPad Mini and more

Looking for a shiny new tablet? Good news – Black Friday is set to bring plenty of discounts on top devices. But you don’t have to wait until 23rd November to pick up a bargain with deals on Kindle Fires, Samsung Tabs and Huawei’s Mediapad already available…

Amazon Black Friday tablet deals

From Kindles to Fires, Amazon’s tablets are often among the most sought-after online so it’s no wonder the retailer is offering up some tasty tablet deals for Black Friday.

The Fire HD 10 is probably one of the most popular tablets you’ll see on the market this Black Friday. It’s got 1080p Full HD display (that means it’s big and bright, basically), stereo speakers with Dolby Audio (you should be able to hear things fairly well) and claims to have some impressive Wi-Fi capabilities. Oh, and you can do all your HD video watching, game playing, magazine reading and content streaming in the colour of your choice because this particular tablet comes in blue, red AND black varities.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free , 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Black – £149.99 , £99.99 – View deal Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal All-New Kindle Paperwhite – £119.99 , £89.99 – View deal Fire 7 – £49.99 , £29.99 – View deal



You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Currys PC World Black Friday tablet deals

Where in the world might you find even more Black Friday tablet deals? Well, Curry’s PC world. The tech giant is offering up plenty of deals on hand-held devices, as well as a whole host of other tech gems.

In terms of the best tablet deals, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Bundle might well be worth checking out. You get the tablet (which can store up to 6 hours of HD video and up to 7500 photos) plus McAfee LiveSafe Premium anti-virus software and a folio case cover to help you avoid any scratches on that shiny screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ Bundle – £278.98 , £149 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7″ – 8 GB – £139.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ – 32 GB – £289.99 , £239.99 – View deal

, APPLE iPad mini 4 – 128 GB – £399 , £299 – View deal

, AMAZON Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet – 16GB – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

Argos Black Friday tablet deals

Argos has Black Friday deals on everything from headphones to home tech this year and you can bet they’ve got plenty of hand-held devices at discount prices to boot.

Take the Samsung Tab A for example. They’re offering up the 10.1 inch model with 32gb of internal storage, plus an extra 128GB of space in the form of an extra SD card. This model can connect up to your TV screen can also be set to Kids Mode so you can the tablet over to the little ones, safe in the knowledge that they’ll be able to have good clean fun with it.

Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB with 128GB SD Card – £229 , £189 – View deal

, Samsung Tab A 10.1 Inch 32GB – £199 , £159 – View deal

, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10 Inch – £299.99 , £249.99 – View deal

, Acer Iconia One 10 Inch 32GB – £179.99 , £129.99 – View deal

, Huawei Mediapad M5 Lite 10 Inch – £239.99 , £199.99 – View deal

Which retailers are likely to be involved with tablet deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Apple, Currys PC World, Argos, Tesco, GAME and John Lewis and many more joining the retail party.

Online giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

