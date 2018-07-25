Coronation Street: Gemma and Henry cause chaos at the Rovers

There’s a preview of what the new era at the Rovers Return could look like in next week’s Coronation Street when Gemma Winter and Henry Newton get some practice in for running the legendary Weatherfield watering hole – but end up drinking the profits and causing chaos in the bar. Is Gemma’s landlady dream over before its begun?

Brewery heir Henry has promised to buy the cobbles pub for him and Gemma to run to prove how much he cares for the kebab shop queen, and on Monday 30 July the couple have some fun landlord/lady role play which amounts to them helping themselves to booze in the cellar and getting completely drunk, resulting in Leanne Battersby chucking them out.

Rita Tanner begs Lee to give Gemma another chance, reminding her of her own humble beginnings, so she reluctantly lets them continue to learn the Rovers ropes.

On Friday 3 August, Gemma decides to pay back Leanne the money her and Henry drank away and unleashes her new bespoke cocktail on the regulars. The beverage is a big hit, perhaps too big as the punters properly put it away and things get a little rowdy.

But Gemma proves adept at dealing with drunken customers (she must have broken up a few fights in her old local The Dog and Gun. And perhaps even started some…) and displays commendable skills as a capable potential boss of the boozer, much to Henry’s delight.

However, Henry is then spied by Chesney Brown taking a suspicious phone call in secret – what is the posh pub beneficiary up to behind Gemma’s back?

