Emmerdale: Debbie hides her jealousy as Rebecca plans date with Ross – watch the scene

Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle displays a flash of jealousy next week when Rebecca White reveals she is planning to ask Ross Barton on a date – despite being back in a relationship with wealthy Joe Tate, is Deb secretly pining for her ex?

In a scene from an hour-long edition showing on Tuesday 5 June, Debbie is in David’s delicatessen when she bumps into Bex and Victoria Barton who are shopping for the prospective lunch date. Sensing Debbie’s unease, Rebecca tentatively checks she’d be okay with her asking out the buff Barton, after realising Deb and Joe were an item again.

As Ross comes into the shop and hides in the background when he clocks he’s the topic of the girls’ conversation, a clearly seething Debbie gives her blessing to Bex through gritted teeth and insists she wants Ross to be happy and she thinks they’d make a great couple.

She’s not as fine with the romantic development as she makes out, but the date actually doesn’t go ahead as Rebecca doesn’t turn up and Ross ends up romping with dodgy Dawn instead. Pete Barton is worried about his brother’s self-destructive behaviour and blames Debbie, after learning she ordered the acid attack that left him scarred and traumatised.

As the truth about the assault is revealed to the rest of the Dingles, there’s more pressure on Deb and Joe’s relationship – will they be torn apart, possibly pushing her back to Ross?

