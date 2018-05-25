Coronation Street: Gary tracks down Phelan – here’s what happens next

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan’s fake death ruse has been rumbled by Gary Windass, who tracked down his arch-enemy tonight to his hiding place in a Welsh campsite, setting the scene for an epic week of episodes starting next Monday 28 May that sees the serial killing builder return to the cobbles for a final showdown.

Suspicious of a cyber friend pregnant Nicola Rubinstein had made in an online mums-to-be forum, the wily Windass wondered if Pat Phelan was still alive and plotting from afar so did some digging – missing the birth of his and Nic’s son Zac in the process.

Following up a sighting of someone matching’s poison Pat’s description at a campsite in Abergele, Gary employed ex-army mate Joe and hit the road – and was stunned to see Phelan in the flesh when they pulled up to the site.

Lying to nervy Joe the bearded baldy they were spying on owed him money and he wanted his help to scare him, it’s clear Gary has much more sinister intentions as he pulled a baseball bat from the back of the van…

Next week Corrie airs five episodes from Monday-Friday in the post-watershed slot of 9pm, sandwiched between Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals and results shows, focusing on Phelan’s return and marking Connor McIntyre’s exit from the show as the popular baddie.

Gary kidnaps and tortures the man who raped and framed his mum Anna upon bringing him back to Weatherfield in Monday’s episode, before Phelan later escapes and confronts wife Eileen Grimshaw and daughter Nicola Rubinstein. The dramatic week climaxes with a gunshot followed by a tense siege at the bistro in the midst of Michelle Connor and Robert Preston’s wedding – who will survive Phelan’s day of reckoning?

