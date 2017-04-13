Fern Britton returns to This Morning for the first time in eight years

Former host Britton reunited with some of her old colleagues – but not her presenting partner Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton returned to This Morning for the first time in eight years today, joining Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Phil Vickery in the studio.

The former This Morning presenter – who originally co-hosted the programme with Phillip Schofield for 10 years from 1999 until 2009 – returned to discuss her new ITV show Culinary Genius.

Britton said that sitting back on the sofa after eight years didn’t actually feel strange. “I was excited to come and see you all and see all my old friends and look around the studio,” she said. “It’s really lovely.”

Holly Willoughby took over from Britton in 2009 and now hosts with Schofield.

Ahead of This Morning’s cookery item with Phil Vickery, Britton’s husband, the married couples swapped partners while Britton read a link with Eamonn Holmes, and Ruth Langsford joined Vickery in the kitchen.

Culinary genius is on Easter Monday at 3pm on ITV