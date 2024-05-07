To try and make things easier, we've rounded up every weapon Fallout 4 has to offer across its base game, Creation Club and all of the DLC that was released post-launch.

Considering there are well over 100 weapons, we've also broken down some personal picks that we think are worth trying out.

Best Fallout 4 weapons

Fat Man weapon in Fallout 4. Bethesda

There are a bunch of weapons in Fallout 4, with plenty of variety to choose from. When it comes down to dealing the most damage though, you can't go wrong with the Nuka-nuke Launcher. This unique Fat Man nuclear catapult fires off specialised Nuka-Nuke explosive ammunition that can do over 3,000 damage points per hit. The weapon can be obtained during the Cappy in a Haystack side quest as part of the Nuka-World DLC.

Laser Pistols are cool and Old Faithful is one of the best, offering double damage when fired at an enemy with full health. This makes it perfect for playing stealthy. It can then be improved by being converted to a sniper rifle. Pick up the weapon via Arturo in Damon City.

One of the best Fallout 4 weapons for pure fun is the Furious Power Fist, a giant metal arm that lets you swing at enemies like the Hulkbuster. It has a damage effect of 57 but increases with every hit, making it perfect for one-on-one melee combat. Head to Swan's Pond in Boston Common where a super mutant behemoth called Swan can be found stalking the area. Defeat the boss and grab the Furious Power Fist from its body to start unleashing fists of fury.

Another unique weapon that offers something slightly different is the Admiral's Friend, the best harpoon gun in the game, which was rolled out as part of the Far Harbor DLC. It's slow to reload but just like Old Faithful, it offers double damage when enemies are at full health. You can acquire it from Allen Lee in Far Harbor.

Full list of Fallout 4 weapons

Minigun in Fallout 4. Bethesda

See below for the full list of Fallout 4 weapons we've found split into different categories:

Melee

Alien Shock Baton

Assaultron Blade

Atom's Judgement

Baseball Bat

Baton

Board

Boxing Glove

Bladed Knuckles

Bloodletter

Butcher's Hook

Commie Whacker

Chinese Officer Sword

Cito's Shiny Slugger

Deathclaw Gauntlet

Disciples Blade

Fencebuster

Heated Power Fist

Knife

Knuckles

Large Meat Hook

Lead Pipe

Lead Lined Boxing Glove

Machete

Meat Hook

Mr Handy Buzz Blade

Paddle Ball

Pipe Wrench

Pole Hook

Pool Cue

Power Fist

Puncturing Power Fist

Throatslicer

Revolutionary Sword

Ripper

Rolling Pin

Sharp Knuckles

Shishkebob

Sledgehammer

Spiked Boxing Glove

Super Sledge

Switchblade

Sword of Wonders

The Fish Catcher

The Harvester

Tire Iron

Walking Crane

Pistols

.44 Pistol

10mm Pistol

Acid Soaker

Alien Blaster

Classic 10mm Pistol

Flare Gun

Gamma Gun

Gen-4 10mm Pistol

Institute Gun

Laser Pistol

Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol

Pipe Pistol

Pipe Revolver Pistol

Silver Sidearm

Western Revolver

Rifles

Assault Rifle

Combat Rifle

Gauss Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Institute Rifle

Manwell Carbine

Manwell Rifle

Pipe Rifle

Pipe Bolt-Action Rifle

Pipe Revolver Rifle

Plasma Rifle

Radium Rifle

Sniper Rifle

Syringer Rifle

Machine guns

Submachine Gun

Shotguns

Combat Shotgun

Double-Barrel Shotgun

Handmade Shotgun

Le Fusil Terribles

Tripe-barrel handmade shotgun

Heavy

Admiral's Friend

Broadsider

Cryolator

Defender's Harpoon Gun

Fat Man

Flamer

Handmade Rifle

Harpoon Gun

Heavy Incinerator

Junk Jet

Lever-Action Rifle

Minigun

Missile Launcher

Prototype Gauss Rifle

Sergeant Ash

Skipper's Last Stand

Splattercannon

The Problem Solver

The Striker

Laser

Aeternus

Final Judgement

Gatling Laser

Good Intentions

Institute Laser

Laser Gun

Laser Musket

Laser Rifle

Protection's Gaze

Radiation

Gamma Gun

Zeta Gun

Explosives

Artillery Smoke Grenade

Baseball Grenade

Bottlecap Mine

Cyro Mine

Cryogenic Grenade

Fragmentation Grenade

Fragmentation Grenade MIRV

Fragmentation Mine

Fury Grenade

HalluciGen Gas Grenade

Homing Beacon

Institute EM Pulse Grenade

Nuka Cherry Grenade

Nuka Grenade

Nuka Mine

Nuka Quantum Grenade

Molotov Cocktail

Percussion Grenade

Plasma Grenade

Plasma Mine

Predator Grenade

Pulse Mine

Smart Fragmentation Grenade

Synth Relay Grenade

Vertibird Signal Grenade

Traps – Far Harbor

Bear Trap

Bleeding Bear Trap

Caltrops

Poisoned Caltrops

Unique

2076 World Series Baseball Bat

Ashmaker

Automatic Laser Musket

AX90 Fury

BFG 9000

Big Boy

Big Jim

Broadsider

Cosmic Cannon

Death From Above

December's Child

Deliverer

Early Retirement

Eddie's Peace

Experiment 18-A

General Chao's Revenge

Grognak's Axe

HalluciGen Gas Grenade

Hub's Alien Blaster

Junk Jet

Justice

Kellogg's Pistol

Kiloton Radium Rifle

Kremvh's Tooth

Les Fusil Teribles

Lorenzo's Artifact Gun

Lucky Eddy

Old Faithful

Old Reliable

Overseer's Guardian

Partystarter

Pickman's Blade

Prototype UP77 "Limitless Potential"

Radical Conversion

Railway Rifle

Reba II

Reckoning

Righteous Authority

Rockville Slugger

Salvaged Assaultron Head

Sentinel's Plasmacaster

Solar Cannon

Shem Drowne's Sword

Shishkebab

Spray 'n' Pray

Survivor's Special

Tesla Rifle

The Gainer

The Last Minute

Thirst Zapper

Thunderbolt

Tinker Tom Special

Ultimatum

Virgil's Rifle

Wastelander's Friend

Wazer Wifle

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

