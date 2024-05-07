Fallout 4 weapons: Full list and best ones to get
From an Alien Blaster to a Power Fist and beyond, there are over 100 weapons to find in the wasteland.
The madness of Fallout 4 is undoubtedly one of its biggest appeals. As you traverse a post-apocalyptic wasteland in search of your child, sometimes it's good to let off some steam, courtesy of some of the game's best weapons.
And now that the Fallout 4 next-gen patch is live, more people than ever are jumping into the game. Thankfully, the action RPG is crammed with exciting guns, explosives, traps, lasers and unusual weapons, all designed to give you an upper hand against the remnants of Boston. The only hard part is deciding which ones to use.
To try and make things easier, we've rounded up every weapon Fallout 4 has to offer across its base game, Creation Club and all of the DLC that was released post-launch.
Considering there are well over 100 weapons, we've also broken down some personal picks that we think are worth trying out.
Best Fallout 4 weapons
There are a bunch of weapons in Fallout 4, with plenty of variety to choose from. When it comes down to dealing the most damage though, you can't go wrong with the Nuka-nuke Launcher. This unique Fat Man nuclear catapult fires off specialised Nuka-Nuke explosive ammunition that can do over 3,000 damage points per hit. The weapon can be obtained during the Cappy in a Haystack side quest as part of the Nuka-World DLC.
Laser Pistols are cool and Old Faithful is one of the best, offering double damage when fired at an enemy with full health. This makes it perfect for playing stealthy. It can then be improved by being converted to a sniper rifle. Pick up the weapon via Arturo in Damon City.
One of the best Fallout 4 weapons for pure fun is the Furious Power Fist, a giant metal arm that lets you swing at enemies like the Hulkbuster. It has a damage effect of 57 but increases with every hit, making it perfect for one-on-one melee combat. Head to Swan's Pond in Boston Common where a super mutant behemoth called Swan can be found stalking the area. Defeat the boss and grab the Furious Power Fist from its body to start unleashing fists of fury.
Another unique weapon that offers something slightly different is the Admiral's Friend, the best harpoon gun in the game, which was rolled out as part of the Far Harbor DLC. It's slow to reload but just like Old Faithful, it offers double damage when enemies are at full health. You can acquire it from Allen Lee in Far Harbor.
Full list of Fallout 4 weapons
See below for the full list of Fallout 4 weapons we've found split into different categories:
Melee
- Alien Shock Baton
- Assaultron Blade
- Atom's Judgement
- Baseball Bat
- Baton
- Board
- Boxing Glove
- Bladed Knuckles
- Bloodletter
- Butcher's Hook
- Commie Whacker
- Chinese Officer Sword
- Cito's Shiny Slugger
- Deathclaw Gauntlet
- Disciples Blade
- Fencebuster
- Heated Power Fist
- Knife
- Knuckles
- Large Meat Hook
- Lead Pipe
- Lead Lined Boxing Glove
- Machete
- Meat Hook
- Mr Handy Buzz Blade
- Paddle Ball
- Pipe Wrench
- Pole Hook
- Pool Cue
- Power Fist
- Puncturing Power Fist
- Throatslicer
- Revolutionary Sword
- Ripper
- Rolling Pin
- Sharp Knuckles
- Shishkebob
- Sledgehammer
- Spiked Boxing Glove
- Super Sledge
- Switchblade
- Sword of Wonders
- The Fish Catcher
- The Harvester
- Tire Iron
- Walking Crane
Pistols
- .44 Pistol
- 10mm Pistol
- Acid Soaker
- Alien Blaster
- Classic 10mm Pistol
- Flare Gun
- Gamma Gun
- Gen-4 10mm Pistol
- Institute Gun
- Laser Pistol
- Pipe Bolt-Action Pistol
- Pipe Pistol
- Pipe Revolver Pistol
- Silver Sidearm
- Western Revolver
Rifles
- Assault Rifle
- Combat Rifle
- Gauss Rifle
- Hunting Rifle
- Institute Rifle
- Manwell Carbine
- Manwell Rifle
- Pipe Rifle
- Pipe Bolt-Action Rifle
- Pipe Revolver Rifle
- Plasma Rifle
- Radium Rifle
- Sniper Rifle
- Syringer Rifle
Machine guns
- Submachine Gun
Shotguns
- Combat Shotgun
- Double-Barrel Shotgun
- Handmade Shotgun
- Le Fusil Terribles
- Tripe-barrel handmade shotgun
Heavy
- Admiral's Friend
- Broadsider
- Cryolator
- Defender's Harpoon Gun
- Fat Man
- Flamer
- Handmade Rifle
- Harpoon Gun
- Heavy Incinerator
- Junk Jet
- Lever-Action Rifle
- Minigun
- Missile Launcher
- Prototype Gauss Rifle
- Sergeant Ash
- Skipper's Last Stand
- Splattercannon
- The Problem Solver
- The Striker
Laser
- Aeternus
- Final Judgement
- Gatling Laser
- Good Intentions
- Institute Laser
- Laser Gun
- Laser Musket
- Laser Rifle
- Protection's Gaze
Radiation
- Gamma Gun
- Zeta Gun
Explosives
- Artillery Smoke Grenade
- Baseball Grenade
- Bottlecap Mine
- Cyro Mine
- Cryogenic Grenade
- Fragmentation Grenade
- Fragmentation Grenade MIRV
- Fragmentation Mine
- Fury Grenade
- HalluciGen Gas Grenade
- Homing Beacon
- Institute EM Pulse Grenade
- Nuka Cherry Grenade
- Nuka Grenade
- Nuka Mine
- Nuka Quantum Grenade
- Molotov Cocktail
- Percussion Grenade
- Plasma Grenade
- Plasma Mine
- Predator Grenade
- Pulse Mine
- Smart Fragmentation Grenade
- Synth Relay Grenade
- Vertibird Signal Grenade
Traps – Far Harbor
- Bear Trap
- Bleeding Bear Trap
- Caltrops
- Poisoned Caltrops
Unique
- 2076 World Series Baseball Bat
- Ashmaker
- Automatic Laser Musket
- AX90 Fury
- BFG 9000
- Big Boy
- Big Jim
- Broadsider
- Cosmic Cannon
- Death From Above
- December's Child
- Deliverer
- Early Retirement
- Eddie's Peace
- Experiment 18-A
- General Chao's Revenge
- Grognak's Axe
- HalluciGen Gas Grenade
- Hub's Alien Blaster
- Junk Jet
- Justice
- Kellogg's Pistol
- Kiloton Radium Rifle
- Kremvh's Tooth
- Les Fusil Teribles
- Lorenzo's Artifact Gun
- Lucky Eddy
- Old Faithful
- Old Reliable
- Overseer's Guardian
- Partystarter
- Pickman's Blade
- Prototype UP77 "Limitless Potential"
- Radical Conversion
- Railway Rifle
- Reba II
- Reckoning
- Righteous Authority
- Rockville Slugger
- Salvaged Assaultron Head
- Sentinel's Plasmacaster
- Solar Cannon
- Shem Drowne's Sword
- Shishkebab
- Spray 'n' Pray
- Survivor's Special
- Tesla Rifle
- The Gainer
- The Last Minute
- Thirst Zapper
- Thunderbolt
- Tinker Tom Special
- Ultimatum
- Virgil's Rifle
- Wastelander's Friend
- Wazer Wifle
Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
