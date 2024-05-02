Fortunately, we know when the best timing is.

There’s a lot to be getting on with in the DLC, and we’re here to let you make the most of it.

Read on to find out the best time to start Fallout 4 Nuka-World, what the DLC is, and what you should know before starting the add-on.

More like this

What is Fallout 4 Nuka-World?

Fallout 4 Nuka-World.

Fallout 4 Nuka-World is a standalone DLC expansion for the Bethesda game Fallout 4.

You can purchase it separately from the digital storefront where you play the base game. You cannot play Nuka-World without owning Fallout 4.

You can also get access to the Nuka-World DLC if you own the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. Pick it up from CDKeys.

It’s possible to buy the Nuka-World DLC from GAME, too.

Nuka-World was the sixth add-on for Fallout 4, and features a new area to explore – a vast amusement park that’s now a lawless city full of Raiders – and quests to complete, plus more.

What is the point of Nuka-World in Fallout 4?

The official description of the DLC on Steam explains that in Nuka-World you’ll: "Explore an all-new region with an open wasteland and park zones like Safari Adventure, Dry Rock Gulch, Kiddie Kingdom and the Galactic Zone."

The description continues: "Lead lethal gangs of Raiders and use them to conquer settlements, bending the Commonwealth to your will. Nuka-World features new quests, Raiders, weapons, creatures and more."

When should you start Fallout 4 Nuka-World?

Fallout 4 Nuka-World.

The best time to start the Nuka-World DLC in Fallout 4 is when you reach player level 30. This is the official advice from developers Bethesda.

You can go to Nuka-World before level 30, and explore its new region whenever you like, but in terms of what is the best level to start Nuka-World, we’d argue it’s level 30.

The official Bethesda Support website explains how the method by which you start the Nuka-World DLC is different depending on your player level.

How do you get to Nuka-World in Fallout 4?

As per the official Bethesda Support website, "You are able to play the Nuka-World DLC content at any point during the original Fallout 4 game. The method by which you access the content changes, however, based on the level of your character."

The recommended method is to reach level 30. If you are level 30 or higher, "You will receive a new quest in your log titled All Aboard and gain access to the Nuke-Cola Family Radio radio station.

"To begin the new content, select this quest and listen to the new station."

If you’re under level 30, meanwhile, "You can explore on your own to find the Nuka-World Transit Center and start the content this way instead."

You will find the Nuka-World Transit Center on the far west of the map, outside of the base game’s playable area.

As Bethesda puts it, "You can locate it by following the more northerly of the two highways leading off of the west map edge.

"For reference, some nearby Map Markers include the Lonely Chapel and Federal Ration Stockpile. They are east of the Nuka-World Transit Center."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Should I play Nuka-World before or after the main quest?

It all depends on what you want out of the story and how you wish to play the game.

Redditor 42Sheep put together a super-useful guide on when is best to play Nuka-World. Spoilers for Fallout 4 main story follow.

If you want to be a good guy, you can play the DLC at any time, really. There should be a clear path on that front. Redditor 42Sheep explains that: "If you plan on being a Raider, then you can also play it at any time."

42Sheep continues, "If you want to play a 'redemption' story then play Nuka-World before your character becomes Minutemen General," explaining that, "If you care about your relationship with Preston Garvey, the time to play NW any way you want is before your character becomes General of the Minutemen."

What to know before Fallout 4 Nuka-World

Fallout 4.

Before you dive into the Fallout 4 Nuka-World DLC or need to know more before finishing it up, there are probably some questions you have that need answering. We’ve done our best to cover what we think you might want to know below.

How long does Nuka-World take to finish?

According to HowLongToBeat, it should take around 16 hours to complete Nuka-World, a little less if you rush through its story missions, and a little more if you seek to do and see everything.

How many settlements do you need for Nuka-World?

As part of the Nuka-World main questline, you will be tasked with claiming settlements back in the Commonwealth for the Raiders of Nuka-World.

To complete Home Sweet Home, you need to claim three settlements/outposts in the Commonwealth for the Raiders.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to choose any settlement you’ve worked hard on beforehand. The game even lets you take over previously unused settlement locations.

Who should I take to Nuka-World in Fallout 4?

You’ll get different answers to this question depending on who you ask, but we suggest sticking with Porter Gage, Nuka-World’s very own companion.

Cait enjoys the killing and your ability to be mean in the DLC. Dogmeat or Ada are good picks, too, as they won’t judge you for what you do in Nuka-World.

Can you free the slaves in Nuka-World?

Yes, you can free the slaves in Nuka-World by completing the side-quest Open Season.

Speak to Mackenzie, the doctor in the Nuka-Town Market, to begin the quest. It’s worth noting that if you finish this quest, other Nuka-World story and radiant quests will fail. This is technically the path to the DLC’s 'Good Ending'.

How to get Preston to stop hating you

As soon as you plant a Raider flag in a Commonwealth settlement, Preston will hate you for it. If you don’t want him to hate you, there is a way to stop it from happening.

The easiest option is to reload into a save file before you plant a flag and finish Nuka-World via the Open Season quest.

If you want the best of both worlds, though, to be a Raider and still have Preston’s perk, a comment on a Steam community thread has some great advice:

"IF YOU WANT TO BE A RAIDER but still want Preston's perk, the best thing to do is do Nuka-World, get the first quest from Shank, and simply not do it until you get Preston's perk.

"Preston will not hate you until you actually plant the flag. You can also just blow off going to Nuka-World until you get his perk."

What’s the best ending for Nuka-World?

The best ending for Nuka-World is probably the main 'bad' one. The DLC makes it clear that it wants you to play it as a Raider and infiltrate the Commonwealth settlements. Even if that does make Preston hate you.

For the best ending, it depends on what Raider faction you want to destroy. One of the three factions will fight against you at the end of Nuka-World, and it’s the one which you leave the angriest after the events of The Grand Tour and Home Sweet Home.

Essentially, if you claim a handful of settlements for one faction, just one or two for another, and zero for the third, that faction with zero outposts will attack you during the final main quest: Power Play.

Upon completing the quest, you will unlock two of three perks. As per the Fallout Wiki, the three perks (and how to get them) are as follows:

If the Operators didn't betray the player character, they will receive the Ace Operator perk

If the Disciples didn't betray the player character, they will receive the Chosen Disciple perk

If the Pack didn't betray the player character, they will receive the Pack Alpha perk

If you’re after the Good Guy Ending, you want to complete the side quest Open Season.

Read more on Fallout:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.