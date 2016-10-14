Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain confirms she is making the BBC “my home”

Amid rumours that she could follow the show to Channel 4, the 2015 Bake Off winner has released a statement that reveals she is cooking up new programme ideas for the BBC

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain appears to have all but quashed rumours that she could present the next series of the show when it moves to Channel 4.

Releasing a statement through the BBC’s press office, the 2015 Bake Off winner said she was making the BBC “my home”.

“Since winning The Great British Bake Off I’ve been lucky to have had some amazing opportunities with the BBC,” she said. “I believe that making it my home gives me the scope to work across such a unique range of interesting and diverse projects.”

Nadiya also confirmed that she will carry on making films for The One Show as well as “developing other exciting programme ideas” with the BBC.

Since winning the show (and the nation’s hearts) last year, Nadiya has embarked on an enviable TV career. As well as spots on The One Show and Loose Women, she fronted her own show, The Chronicles of Nadiya, in which she travelled to Bangladesh in order to explore her culinary roots.

She was also in line to present Junior Bake Off, but the future of the show has been thrown into doubt following Channel 4’s acquisition of the main series.

The baking show’s move has been beset by controversy. Paul Hollywood is the only cast member making the move, with fellow judge Mary Berry and hosts Mel and Sue choosing not to follow the show to its new home.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said that she was delighted that Nadiya had decided to stay with the BBC.

“Nadiya is exciting new talent and it’s been great watching her thrive creatively since she won Bake Off last year,” she said. “She has a refreshingly authentic voice, great warmth and charisma and a natural ability to connect with audiences. I’m really looking forward to exploring new territories and perspectives with her.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com it had not approached Nadiya to appear on The Great British Bake Off.