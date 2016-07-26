David Attenborough narrating Pokémon Go is genius

This game is the gift that keeps on giving

A mash up video of Pokémon Go footage and David Attenborough’s wildlife commentary has been created and it is absolutely perfect.

The sound and image fit absurdly well. At one point, a Charmander appears on screen, while the unmistakable voice of Attenborough purrs: “The most powerful killer on earth… the top predator.”

After the player runs into a Spearow, Attenborough simply says: “It is, of course, a bird.”

The naturalist also seems to be totally in tune with how tricky it is to catch a sneaky Zubat: “Bats, with their fluttering zigzag flight, are not easy targets.”

We know, Sir David, we feel your pain.