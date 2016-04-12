The Queen’s home movies, Making a Murderer and Helen Mirren in this week’s Radio Times

Ben Miller, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter and 5 Live's Young Commentator of the Year also feature in in the brand new issue

In this week’s Radio Times, we take a look at the Queen’s home movies in advance of Elizabeth at 90, a collection of Her Majesty’s very own homemade films.

Advertisement

The Queen may have spent her life in front of the camera, but how good is she behind one? Pick up a copy of this week’s Radio Times, in shops and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 12 April.

Also in this week’s Radio Times…

Dame Helen Mirren opens up about working with Alan Rickman, using Tinder and why she’s tired of being called sexy

Ben Miller left Death in Paradise to save his marriage. Now he wants to save the romcom genre

Help design the special Radio Times cover celebrating the Queen’s 90th Birthday. We tell you how inside.

TV adventurer Steve Backshall and Olympic rower Helen Glover get competitive when we ask the power couple which one is tougher

The people behind Making a Murderer talk about the making of the true-crime series that became a Netflix hit

You know him as the tireless butler Mr Carson: but back before Jim Carter was in Downton Abbey, he was… a mod. We reveal the surprising story

With elephants in captivity living only half as long as those in the wild, presenter Liz Bonnin asks if we should just close down zoos

Advertisement