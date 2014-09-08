The Maze Runner sequel in the works

The big-screen remake of James Dashner’s first novel hasn’t hit cinemas yet but the second one is coming, says director Wes Ball

The movie adaptation of James Dashner’s smash-hit book The Maze Runner won’t be in UK cinemas until October of this year, but the sequel is already in the works, director Wes Ball has confirmed.

Of the dystopian series, which sees a group of young adults sent into a treacherous maze with almost no memory of their previous life, Ball is confident fans will want more than one film.

“It’s a ballsy ending, man, we don’t answer everything – but that’s the book,” he tells BuzzFeed of The Maze Runner, which boasts Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Will Poulter (We’re The Millers) and Kaya Scodelario (Skins) among its cast.

“Hopefully they’ll want the next one because we pick up exactly where we left off; you could really watch the movies back to back and it would be one long story.”

It seems 20th Century Fox agrees, with the second book – The Scorch Trials – already in pre-production.

“We’ve got stages, we’ve got crews coming in, Dylan will be back in a few weeks, we’re building sets, and the script is being written,” Ball reveals.

“It’s a bit of a race this time because we’re cautiously optimistic, but we’re feeling excited we’re about to do something that’s way more sophisticated, way more grown up, and really set up a saga here.”

Ball’s certainly got the material for a saga with a prequel, The Kill Order, and a third book, The Death Cure, already published by Dashner. And knowing Hollywood, if the franchise becomes a success a two-film split on the third book à la Hunger Games may well happen.

Check out this RadioTimes.com exclusive look at the making of the maze.