Benedict Cumberbatch’s birthday raises thousands for charity

Benedict Cumberbatch turns 36 today (as if you didn’t know) and in honour of the landmark(ish) occasion, Cumberbatchweb, an unofficial fansite for the Sherlock star, has raised over £7,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Set up six weeks ago in the hope of raising just £250, the page on charity website JustGiving asked fans “Instead of spending money on a birthday card or a gift for Benedict why not donate instead (leaving your birthday messages for Benedict in the comments) and do something wonderful in his name?”

Cumberfans from all around the globe donated money in Cumberbatch’s name, with the total raised entirely exceeding expectations. So far over £7,300 has been pledged, with the amount still rising.

The Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to helping young people who are diagnosed with cancer.

To donate, visit Cumberbatchweb’s JustGiving page. Happy birthday Benedict!