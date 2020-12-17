21 Christmas-themed Disney questions and answers for your festive quiz

With Christmas just around the corner, ’tis the season for a Disney movie marathon and with classics such as The Santa Clause, The Muppets Christmas Carol and Frozen on your rewatch list, why not put your Disney knowledge to the ultimate test with our Christmas-themed quiz?

Whether it’s to entertain the family over the Christmas period, or to have some virtual fun with friends over Zoom, RadioTimes.com has you covered with a set of festive film questions for anyone Disney-obsessed in your life.

If you're wanting to carry on quizzing, make sure to check out our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz and sport pub quiz rounds as well as our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Need to revise beforehand? Head over to Disney Plus to stream the many Christmassy films mentioned in the below questions.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (savings based on 12 mo. of monthly subscription). T&Cs apply.

Questions

Disney’s 2019 film Noelle stars which Emmy-winning actor as Nick Kringle, the son of Santa Claus? What is the name of Kristoff’s reindeer in Frozen? Which Oscar-winning filmmaker directed the 2009 computer-animated remake of A Christmas Carol starring Jim Carrey? Which year was the first Santa Clause film starring Tim Allen released? Which Love Actually star played the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney’s 2018 film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms? At the end of 1961’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Roger and Anita are celebrating Christmas and Roger’s first big hit. What was the song about? In the Disney Channel original film Good Luck Charlie, it’s Christmas, where do the Duncan family plan to go for Christmas? Which Westworld star voices Iduna, the mother of Elsa and Anna, in Frozen II? What breed is Lady in Lady and the Tramp? In The Muppet Christmas Carol, who does Michael Caine play? In Frozen, what does Grand Pabbie reveal will reverse the freezing spell on Anna? What is the name of Scott Calvin’s son (played by Eric Lloyd) in The Santa Clause? Which Breaking Bad actor stars in the Disney Channel 2001 original movie ‘Twas the Night? In Disney’s 2020 film Godmothered, what is the name of Isla Fisher’s character. What year was Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas released? How many Academy Awards did Frozen win in 2014? In Disney’s direct-to-video sequel Beauty and the Beat: The Enchanted Christmas, which Rocky Horror Picture Show star voices Forte – a pipe organ. At the end of 1955 film Lady and the Tramp, Lady and Tramp are celebrating Christmas with their owners and their new litter of puppies. How many puppies do they have? In The Santa Clause 2, what must Scott do before Christmas Eve or else he’ll stop being Santa? In The Muppet Christmas Carol, which song does Kermit the Frog sing? In The Santa Clause 3, who plays Jack Frost?

Answers

Bill Hader Sven Robert Zemeckis 1994 Keira Knightley Cruella De Vil Palm Springs, California Evan Rachel Wood A cocker spaniel Ebenezer Scrooge An act of true love Charlie Bryan Cranston Mackenzie Walsh 1993 2 – Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song Tim Curry 4 Marry a Mrs. Clause. One More Sleep ’til Christmas Martin Short

