Is Love Actually on TV or Netflix this Christmas 2020? How to watch and stream online

It may be 17 years old now but does any other Christmas film have as many iconic moments as Love Actually?

Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister boogying to Jump (For My Love); Bill Nighy’s hilarious cover of Love Is All Around; little Thomas Brodie-Sangster running through the airport, and, of course, that card scene.

These scenes are still referenced, parodied, and enjoyed all these years later, so it’s no surprise that, along with Elf, Love Actually has become one of the few modern movies that have become essential Christmas viewing every year.

The film, which follows 10 interconnected ‘love stories’, is a who’s who of British talent and the film equivalent of snuggling under a blanket with a hot chocolate. But is Love Actually actually available to watch anywhere?

Here’s where you can find it for Christmas 2020.

Is Love Actually on TV this Christmas?

Good news, Sky is here to make your Christmas movie dreams come true…

Love Actually will be airing on TV this festive season – many times in fact – but only if you have Sky. The Christmas classic has already started airing on Sky Cinema and is repeated almost every day – keep an eye on Sky Cinema Drama and, of course, Sky Cinema Christmas.

Sky customers can also watch Love Actually on demand through their Sky box or the Sky Go app.

Is Love Actually on Netflix?

Sadly, Love Actually isn’t on Netflix this year. The streaming giant is instead pushing its own Christmas Originals such as The Christmas Chronicles 2. Check out our round-up of the best Netflix Christmas movies.

Where else can I watch Love Actually online?

If you don’t have Sky, you can still stream Love Actually without a contract on NOW TV. The NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass costs £11.99 a month or you can sign up for a free trial.

It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

You can also buy the DVD on Amazon or buy the soundtrack here.

