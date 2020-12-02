When is Godmothered released on Disney+? What is it about?

There might not be much of a pantomime season to speak of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic – but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fix of fairy godmothers.

A new film is being released on Disney+ which centres on a rookie fairy godmother who attempts to save her profession from possible extinction, with Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher in starring roles.

The film is also set at Christmas, so if you’re after another festive flick to add to your list, this could well be one for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about Godmothered, including its release date, and further plot and cast details.

When is Godmothered released on Disney+?

The film will be available to stream for Disney+ subscribers from Friday 4th December 2020.

Godmothered plot

The film is based in a magical world known as The Motherland, and follows Eleanor – a rookie fairy godmother who discovers that the profession is in jeopardy.

It falls to Eleanor to prove that there is still a need for fairy godmothers and so at Christmastime she decides to help a girl whose wish was ignored, only to discover that she grew into a 40-year-old single mom, named Mackenzie.

According to Disney’s official synopsis: “Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Godmothered cast

Comedian Jillian Bell, who previously starred in Brittany Runs a Marathon, plays the lead role of Eleanor and she is joined in the cast by The Great Gatsby star Isla Fisher, who plays Mackenzie Walsh.

The supporting cast includes Jane Curtin (3rd Rock from the Sun), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Santiago Cabrera (Heroes), Artemis Pebdani (Scandal), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Broken Hearts Gallerry) and Stephnie Weir (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Godmothered trailer

You can take a look at the trailer for a sneak preview of what to expect.

Godmothered is streaming on Disney+ from Friday 4th December 2020.