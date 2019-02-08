Radio Times exclusive ticket offer for London Cruise Show

Europe’s biggest cruise show is returning to Olympia London from 16-17 February 2019, and this year you can get expert advice, travel inspiration and more FOR FREE. Radio Times Travel have teamed up with London Cruise Show to provide our readers with an opportunity to attend the show completely free of charge! Book here, using the discount code ‘RTFREE‘ at checkout.

Whether you’ve never been on a cruise before or you’re a seasoned veteran on the lookout for your next trip, there’s something for everyone at the show. From once-in-a-lifetime expeditions in offbeat destinations to amazing itineraries and classic cruises, the show is full of inspiration and information for all kinds of traveller.

At the show, the Destinations Theatre is the prime location to discover cruise options by country or continent, with tourist boards, cruise lines and industry experts on hand to help give you the advice you need. Meanwhile, if you’ve never been on a cruise before, head to the New to Cruise Theatre, where you can hear talks and seminars that’ll give you all the inspiration you need to get cruising for the very first time.

Cruise Critic, Marella Cruises, Viking Cruises, Star Clippers and Oceania Cruises are just some of the exhibitors. So if you’re looking to head out on the water in 2019 or beyond, London Cruise Show is a must visit.

And as if that’s not already enough – each visitor will receive a goody bag full of great products to enjoy worth more than £10.

New Features

VR EXPERIENCE BY MARELLA CRUISES

Take a step into virtual reality, with a truly immersive and captivating experience from Marella Cruises. Discover all of the exciting destinations and adventures that you can have just by putting on a headset.

PROFESSIONAL CRUISE ENTERTAINMENT BY BELINDA KING

For the first time, the show will have multiple performances by the Belinda King entertainment agency. They are experts in creating cruise entertainment and there will be multiple opportunities throughout the show to see their spectacular performances.

LONELY PLANET SEMINARS

London Cruise Show’s new media partner Lonely Planet will be at the new to cruise theatre to give you invaluable knowledge into what types of cruises and destinations are for you.

