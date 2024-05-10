The Sicko Mode singer will perform his largest UK headline show to date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and wow fans at the brand-new Co-Op Live arena in Manchester.

Scott is expected to perform his biggest hits, such as Goosebumps and Butterfly Effect, as well as new tracks from his critically acclaimed album Utopia. Utopia was the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023, securing the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200 for a whopping four weeks in a row. Spotify named Utopia as the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, with Apple Music confirming Utopia saw the biggest first-day streams of any album in 2023.

However, wins like these are no stranger to Scott. His debut studio album Rodeo produced the single Antidote, which would go onto become his first hit song. The 33-year-old's second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, awarded Scott his first number one album on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Then, the 2018 album Astroworld produced Scott's first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, Sicko Mode.

That's a lot of hits you'll hear on the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour! So, let's find out how you can secure tickets.

Buy Travis Scott tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Travis Scott going on tour in 2024?

Scott will be performing at two UK venues, one in London and one in Manchester, this July.

11th July 2024 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

13th July 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live

How much are Travis Scott Utopia tickets?

At the time of writing (Friday 10th May), tickets for the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour will set you back from £61.60 for seats and from £91.60 for standing, not including the booking fee.

How to get Travis Scott UK tour tickets

General on sale for the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour is taking place right now, having gone live this morning (Friday 10th May) at 10am.

If you need a helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for top tips on how to secure your place.

If you're a keen concert-goer, it's worthwhile to read our how to get cheap concert tickets and how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.