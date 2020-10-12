Best Amazon Prime Day Echo deals 2020: cheap Echo Buds and more

It’s been a busy few months for the Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

First, an entirely new generation of Echo speakers was announced at Amazon’s launch event, featuring a radical new redesign.

Now the Echo speakers will be front and centre once again as part of the Prime Day deals, which have already begun.

Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, 13th October. But you don’t have to wait that long. Here are the early deals available on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show 8 and Echo Buds. Further down you’ll also see a guide to the various Echo models available.

Don’t forget to grab a Prime Membership – Prime Day is only available to those signed up.

What are the best Echo deals for Prime Day 2020?

A blanket 20 per cent off Amazon devices seemed quite likely, however the early deals released a day before the official event surprised with discount over 60% in multiple instances. See all the Echo devices you can get your hands on right now below:

62 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation – £18.99

The third generation Echo Dot is a smart speaker which comes with Alexa built-in. The smart speaker allows you to stream music, ask for weather checks, schedule updates and more using just your voice. It works with other Alexa devices and comes in a choice of four fabrics colours.

It was £49.99, but the device is now reduced to just £18.99. That’s a saving of 62 per cent or £31 and one of the lowest prices ever seen on the Echo Dot.

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug – £28.99

The 3rd gen Echo Dot and Amazon smart plug bundle is seeing a huge 61 per cent reduction. The smart plug allows you to turn on and off or schedule items around your home to stop and start from your phone app. Use your voice to control your existing lights, coffee machines and other household appliances.

Buying this bundle would normally cost you £74.98 but the current discount means you can get both for just £28.99, saving 61 per cent or a total of £45.99.

63 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with LIFX Smart Bulb – £23.99

Looking for another great bundle deal with the Echo Dot? This time, the intelligent LIFX bulb in white is thrown in. The bulb has a potential lifespan of decades and uses only nine watts of energy. It is Wi-Fi and Cloud enabled so it can connect to your other Alexa devices. You can also dim in.

Buying both together would normally cost £64.98 but the pair are currently reduced to £23.99, saving you £40.99 or 63 per cent on the original price.

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Philips Hue Colour Smart Bulb – £38.99

If you’re searching for a colourful smart bulb option, this fantastic bundle includes the Philips model along with the third generation Dot smart speaker. You can opt for white if you prefer or select from a staggering 16 million colour choices, adapting tones from warm to cool to suit your setting.

This dup would usually be £99.98 but it has now been reduced by 61 per cent to £38.99, which saves you £60.99.

50 per cent off Echo Show 5 – £39.99

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 inch display screen and performs like a tablet in many ways. You can watch TV and films on the screen as well as video call friends and family. Use voice control to keep an eye on your calendar, check the weather or traffic and more. The resting screen can be a chosen time face so it also can become a very high-tech bedside clock.

Available in white or black, the Echo Show 5 would normally set you back £79.99. With this Prime Day offer, you can buy the device for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

50 per cent off Echo Show 8 – £59.99

The Echo Show 8 version features an eight inch screen to offer a wider image during video calls or while watching movies. This model has all the same handy planning options of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more just using your voice.

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60.

40 per cent off Echo Auto – £29.99

Alexa isn’t just for inside the home. The Echo Auto device is specially designed to be able to recognise your voice over sounds like traffic and your car’s air conditioning. That means you can listen to music and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic information and more.

The Echo Auto is usually priced at £49.99 but you can buy it now for £29.99 in the Amazon Prime Day early access sale. With this brilliant offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

26 per cent off Echo Studio – £139.99

Great for music lovers, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically gauge the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback to best suit the space. There are five internal speakers and you can control everything with your voice using Alexa.

The Echo Studio is one of the premium Amazon devices and would normally set you back £189.99. In the current sale you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

44 per cent off Echo Flex – £13.99

This useful Amazon product allows you to make more areas of your home compatible with your smart devices. The flexible device means you can control any connected or compatible devices, whether that means controlling your thermostat and locking doors or playing music and checking the weather.

Usually £24.99, the Echo Flex price has been cut in half so you can pick one up for £13.99 while the price lasts, saving you £11.

29 per cent off Echo Buds – £79.99

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound, with noise reduction technology by Bose and multiple size choices of ear tips for the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. The Echo Buds are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are perfect for workouts.

£111.99 is the usual price tag, but they’re currently available for £79.99, saving you £40 per pair.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

While Alexa-powered devices are one of Amazon’s biggest product ranges, they will be far from the only items seeing great discounts. Amazon’s services are also seeing some great offers – including Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channels and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Tech is an area that always sees great deals – and Prime Day is no different. Expect to see the iPhone 11 and PS4 and at some truly great prices with the release of the iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X so close, as well as some reasonable discounts on newer mobiles such as the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Google Pixel 4A.

You can also help small businesses by buying from them on Amazon – and you’ll get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day. Look out for a special icon on compatible products to use this promotion.

The Amazon app can also be incredibly useful if you’re after a specific product – some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

Remember only Prime Members can access the deals – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What Echo deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw a 20 per cent discount on Amazon devices, though a few gadgets saw even better savings – the Echo Dot‘s sale price was better than half price at £22.

What types of Echo are there?

There’s now an entire smorgasbord of Alexa compatible devices out there including everything from doorbells to plugs, but we’ll keep things simple with the classic smart speaker models. While there are some differences in design and speaker qualities, all models have the full Alexa functionality:

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

While it is soon to be replaced, the Echo Dot still packs plenty of punch into its little frame. The 3rd gen Echo Dot comes with a new fabric design, improved speaker, and full voice control for music playback, daily tasks, and making calls. Oh, and it’s recently had a discount:

Echo Dot 4th gen

Only recently announced, the Echo Dot 4th gen comes with a snazzy new redesign and new front-firing speaker, and can also come with an LED clock. This new Echo Dot isn’t actually released until 5th November – but there may be some pre-order deals.

Echo

The Echo has a new look – and a new sound that includes Dolby audio through a 3.0” woofer and dual 0.8″ tweeters. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, allowing you to set up and manage dozens of compatible devices.

Echo Studio

For those audio obsessives out there, the Echo Studio takes Alexa and places the virtual assistant into Amazon’s biggest and best Echo yet. Sporting not one, not two, but five speakers, as well as the ability to play 3D audio and automatically adapt to the acoustics in any room, the Echo Studio really earns the name smart speaker.

If you’re undecided between Google Home and Echo, see our Google Home vs Alexa comparison guide.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.