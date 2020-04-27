Accessibility Links

80s music questions for your home pub quiz

Everyone's home quizzing, so rewind that cassette player for a round of 80s music!

George Michael Even Better Than The Real Thing

Everyone knows the music round is essential to every good pub quiz – and that the 80s was easily one of the best eras in modern music. So next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, why not take your friends and family back to the time of dance music, synth-pop and glam metal?

RadioTimes.com has a whole round devoted to 80s music to use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quizmusic quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

  1. What year was Live Aid?
  2. Who sang 1984 hit All Cried Out?
  3. Which popular AC/DC album was the first to feature new vocalist Brian Johnson?
  4. Who sang the title track of 80s Bond film The Living Daylights?
  5. In which iconic music video do Queen parody Coronation Street?
  6. Now associated with rickrolling, which 1987 Rick Astley song became number one in 25 countries?
  7. Which single gave Whitney Houston her first UK number one in 1985?
  8. What was the best-selling single of the decade in the UK?
  9. Which band was awaiting a Letter From America?
  10. Who went straight to number one in 1981 with Stand and Deliver?
  11. Who was Christmas Number One in 1988 with Mistletoe and Wine?
  12. Which famous actor was waiting for Bananarama in 1984?
  13. Who is the lead singer of the band Frankie Goes To Hollywood?
  14. Bobby G, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston are members of which band?
  15. How old were George Michael and Andrew Ridgely when they wrote Careless Whisper – 17, 19, or 22?
  16. Which U2 album became the fastest-selling album in British history at the time, once released in 1987?
  17. Which iconic Simple Minds song plays during the opening and closing credits of The Breakfast Club?
  18. Which 1981 Journey song failed to crack the UK Top 40 on release, then reached number 6 in 2009?
  19. Name the song: “It’s gonna take a lot to drag me away from you
    There’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do”
  20. Which singer-songwriter’s real name is Michael Barratt?

Answers

  1. 1985
  2. Alison Moyet
  3. Back in Black
  4. A-ha
  5. I Want to Break Free
  6. Never Gonna Give You Up
  7. Saving All My Love For You
  8. Do They Know It’s Christmas?
  9. The Proclaimers
  10. Adam and the Ants
  11. Cliff Richard
  12. Robert de Niro
  13. Holly Johnson
  14. Bucks Fizz
  15. 17
  16. The Joshua Tree
  17. Don’t You (Forget About Me)
  18. Don’t Stop Believin’
  19. Africa by Toto
  20. Shakin’ Stevens

