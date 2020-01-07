National Television Awards: Fleabag, Line of Duty and Strictly Come Dancing all make shortlist

Fleabag, Line of Duty and Strictly Come Dancing are amongst the shows up for glory at the 25th Anniversary National Television Awards.

The shortlist, which was announced today, also includes Ant & Dec – who will be looking to make it 19 consecutive victories in the TV presenter category.

As of today, the final round of voting is open, ahead of the ceremony at The O2 London, which will be hosted for the first time by David Walliams.

Ant & Dec’s competition in their bid to follow up their jungle reunion with a landmark 19th triumph comes in the shape of Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Several TV heavyweights are up for the drama category, which is comprised of Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Call the Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty.

Meanwhile in the new drama category, Golden Globe winning Chernobyl is up against A Confession, Cleaning Up, Gentleman Jack and The Capture.

One of the most tightly fought categories is sure to be best comedy, which will be contested by After Life, Fleabag, Derry Girls, Sex Education and Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The eclectic factual category includes Little Mix star Jesy Nelson’s look into the impact of cyber-bullying into mental health, Odd One Out. It will be up against Ambulance, the ever popular Gogglebox, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

As for the performance awards, in the drama category big name stars Cilian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Idris Elba (Luther) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will face competition in the shape of Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Michael Stevenson (Casualty).

Meanwhile the best serial drama performance will see Katie McGlynn(Coronation Street), Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks) and Danny Miller (Emmerdale) fight it out.

The talent show trophy will go to one of Dancing on Ice, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK or Strictly Come Dancing, while the best TV Judge will be contested by Simon Cowell, Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, RuPaul and reigning champion and host for the evening David Walliams.

You can vote free online at nationaltvawards.com or by phone on 0905 647 2020. Votes must be in by 12 pm on Tuesday 28th January.