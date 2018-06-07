Accessibility Links

When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

This is when we can next expect to see the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a tense session of recoupling

Love Island girls 2018

There’s always so much drama on Love Island – but one of the biggest sources of tears, fallouts and proper muggy behaviour is the recouplings.

So when can we next expect a Flack Attack in the villa? And when will the islanders be faced with the prospect of a recoupling?

Well during Thursday night’s show, we saw Samira get a text that read: “Tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose and the girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

This means the recoupling will happen on Friday 8 June and, as Samira’s text said, it will be one of the girls going home. But who will it be?

The girls who seem to be in most danger include the likes of Hayley who – let’s be frank – does not get on in the slightest with Eyal. And then there’s Samira, who’s not formed a good bond with her boy Alex. Will he pie her off for someone else?

Meanwhile the biggest drama at the centre of it all comes courtesy of Adam, who initially stole Kendall away from Niall – but now has his sights set on new girl Rosie.

Grab the popcorn – it’s all going to kick off.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2

