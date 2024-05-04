They scored a league-best 89 times in their 46 outings.

Peterborough, who also conceded 61 goals this campaign to see their games average 3.3 goals per match, boast the fourth best away record in League One, with Ferguson's side winning over half of their road games.

Oxford, meanwhile, had to wait until the final day of the season to sneak into the play-offs ahead of Lincoln, with their 2-1 win at Exeter last weekend sealing the deal to see them finish fifth.

More like this

The U's, who hammered Peterborough 5-0 in the league in April, have spent the last eight seasons in League One, and Des Buckingham's side will be desperate to end that streak with promotion later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford v Peterborough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Oxford v Peterborough?

Oxford v Peterborough will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Oxford v Peterborough kick-off time

Oxford v Peterborough will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Oxford v Peterborough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Oxford v Peterborough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Oxford v Peterborough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Oxford (13/10) Draw (13/5) Peterborough (19/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.