Goal difference could come into play - especially if Rangers beat Celtic next weekend - so manager Philippe Clement will be hoping striker Cyriel Dessers can continue his good form.

Kilmarnock could prove to be tricky opposition for Rangers, as they are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership games following last Saturday's hard-fought draw at home to Hearts.

Killie, who are set for their highest league finish since 2019 as they were in the top half of the Scottish Premiership by the split, are also looking for another victory over the Glasgow giants after securing a famous 1-0 win on the opening day of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Kilmarnock on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Kilmarnock?

Rangers v Kilmarnock will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Rangers v Kilmarnock kick-off time

Rangers v Kilmarnock will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Kilmarnock on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Kilmarnock online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Rangers v Kilmarnock on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Rangers v Kilmarnock on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 12pm.

Rangers v Kilmarnock odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (1/4) Draw (11/2) Kilmarnock (9/1)*

