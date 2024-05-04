Everton finished sixth in last season's Women's Super League, but the Toffees have regressed in the current campaign and can only finish as high as seventh if they win their last two and results go their way.

Brian Sørensen's side are unbeaten in their last two games, however, after beating struggling Brighton before holding high-flying Arsenal to a creditable draw on home soil last weekend.

Aurora Galli scored a late penalty to earn Everton a point in last November's reverse fixture, although the Italian midfielder is a major doubt to feature after picking up a knock against the Seagulls.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Tottenham?

Everton v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 4th May 2024.

Everton v Tottenham kick-off time

Everton v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:55am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Everton v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

