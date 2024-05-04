It is one-apiece between the pair in the 2023/24 campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw last September, Solihull scored a 2-1 victory in last month's FA Trophy semi-final before Bromley exacted revenge in emphatic style by securing a 3-0 league win the following week.

Bromley, who finished third in the National League table, booked their place in the final by coming from behind to beat in-form Altrincham, with Myles Weston at the double, last Sunday.

Solihull showed that league position count for little in the play-offs, however, by routing second-place Barnet 4-0 on their own patch and this match is the first part of a Wembley double-header as they face Gateshead in next weekend's FA Trophy final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bromley v Solihull Moors on TV and online.

When is Bromley v Solihull Moors?

Bromley v Solihull Moors will take place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Bromley v Solihull Moors kick-off time

Bromley v Solihull Moors will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bromley v Solihull Moors on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bromley v Solihull Moors online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Can you listen to Bromley v Solihull Moors on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Bromley v Solihull Moors odds

