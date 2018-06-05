Our Girl’s Captain James reveals he has a child with Molly Dawes

Ben Aldridge's character broke the news he has a son with Lacey Turner's medic during the first episode of the new series

Our Girl fans may have had a while to get to know Michelle Keegan’s Georgie Lane, but there will always be a special place in their hearts for Molly Dawes, played by Lacey Turner.

When Turner decided to return to her role as Stacey Slater in EastEnders, Our Girl created Georgie’s character and hasn’t looked back. But the two are connected by Captain James (played by Ben Aldridge) who became romantically involved with Molly and is old friends with Georgie.

Fans were delighted when it was revealed in series two that Captain James and Molly were married, albeit rather miffed not to see the event on screen. So they’ll likely be chuffed to hear that the pair have had a child off-screen, as revealed in the first episode of Our Girl’s latest series.

The revelation came during a conversation between James and Private Maisie Richards (Shalom Brune-Franklin) during a drive across Nigeria where 2-Section are touring.

“You’re not sprogged up are you, boss?” she asked. “Do you mean have I got children?” replied James. “Yes, one boy.”

“Is he just like Prince George?” said Maisie. “Does he wear posh shorts and have blonde flicky hair and that?”

“Yes, exactly like that,” came the straight-faced reply.

The news will no doubt come as a delight for fans who still hanker after an on-screen glimpse of Turner’s character. Creator Tony Grounds is certainly keen – “if she ever wanted to do it she’s only got to ring me up,” he told us – but the EastEnders star is rather busy nowadays.

“It’s so hard, I’m so busy at EastEnders, it’s really hard to get away and to take that up again,” Turner said to RadioTimes.com at last year’s National Television Awards. “I loved playing her, I’m a huge, huge fan of Our Girl. I don’t know.”

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1