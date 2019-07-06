Amazon Prime Day 2019 offers Prime Video Channels at half price

Amazon Prime is offering 50% off Prime Video Channels for three months for Amazon Prime Day. But what do these channels have to offer?

Amazon is offering 50% off the first three months of subscription to select Prime Video Channels which offer access to popular movies and TV shows, Prime Originals and live sports.

The five channels included in the deal are Starzplay, Discovery, HPlay, MGM, Shudder, and Sundance now.

Stazplay

Stazplay offers binge-friendly series and movies including the Peep Show duo’s latest collaboration, Back. Expect to laugh out loud at David Mitchell and Robert Webb’s comedic take on the life’s harsh realities. The channel also offers the largest collection of vintage movies of all the main streaming platforms. If this has made you want to binge all of Peep Show, there’s also the whole box set on sale too.

MGM

MGM similarly offers Hollywood hits and cult films, including Skyfall and Legally Blonde, whilst Sundance Now specialises in indie films such as those from the Cohen brothers. (If you can’t wait there’s the box set for Legally Blonde on DVD too).

HPlay

For nature and science fans, Discovery has an impressive selection of documentaries on offer, including Attenborough’s Planet Earth and the shocking reality show, Naked and Afraid. Meanwhile, History nerds can delight in HPlay’s depictions of the most awe-inspiring moments in history.

Shudder

Shudder presents hundreds of thrillers and horror movies and TV shows, including both classic hits like Hammer House of Horror and new releases including Monster Party.

How to I access Amazon Prime Day deals?

You have to sign up to Amazon Prime to get the deals. There is a 30-day free trial then it’s £7.99 for a month or £79 for a year.

You can also preview all the early deals on Amazon Prime in the lead up to the event. Amazon Prime Day is 15th-16th July.