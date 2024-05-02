Originally slated to air tonight, the episode is no longer in the schedules but viewers can catch up on all the action on BBC iPlayer, with all episodes of the reality series available to stream on the site now.

But what is replacing the Dragon's Den slot? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why isn't Dragons' Den on TV tonight?

In place of Dragons' Den will be a new BBC Panorama investigation, titled Big Brands' Green Claims Uncovered.

More like this

The hour-long special will investigate "the green projects that say they can help brands cancel out their carbon emissions", noting that many brands such as technology and energy companies have stated they are "doing their bit for the environment".

The synopsis adds: "But do the claims stack up?"

There will be no Dragons' Den next week either, with the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final airing in the 8pm slot on Thursday 9th May.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.