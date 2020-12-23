30 Christmas quiz questions and answers about TV, film and music

This Christmas we’ll be spending a lot more time at home, and will be mixing a lot less than normal years, so there’s never been more need for some serious quiz fun to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Whether you choose to play family quizzes over Zoom on Christmas Day or simply want to entertain the family after dinner with your Christmas pudding, we’ve got a huge number of general knowledge quiz questions that will keep you and your friends and family guessing until 2021.

But as it’s the festive season, many will be looking for Christmas themed quizzes to accompany a mince pie and a cracker – and so we have created a set of Christmas quiz questions and answers to help you out.

Do you know your Snowman from your Scrooge and your Muppets from your mistletoe? Well it’s time to find out with out Christmas TV, film and music quizzes…

Let’s get Christmas quizzing!

Christmas TV quiz questions

In what year did Raymond Briggs’ classic The Snowman first appear on TV in the UK? Which member of The Simpsons family delivered Channel 4’s annual alternative Christmas message in 2004? Over 30 million people watched EastEnders on Christmas Day 1986 in an episode that culminated in Dirty Den handing Angie Watts what? On Christmas Day 2003, the final Christmas special of which show was aired, called “Sleepless in Peckham”? In Friends, what character does Ross invent to entertain his son Ben when he’s unable to get his hands on a Santa outfit? The first dedicated Doctor Who Christmas special was broadcast in 2005, featuring which actor as the Doctor? In The Office Christmas specials, we learn that David Brent spent his entire redundancy payment on funding a cover version recording and video for which song? Carols from King’s College has been a regular fixture of broadcasting on radio and TV every Christmas for many, many decades. But where is King’s College? In which decade was the first televised Christmas address from a British monarch? BONUS: who gave the address? In the 1996 Christmas special of The Vicar of Dibley, what is Geraldine invited to four of on the same day?

Christmas TV answers

1982 Marge Simpson Divorce papers Only Fools and Horses The Holiday Armadillo David Tennant If You Don’t Know Me By Now Cambridge 1950s (1957) BONUS: Queen Elizabeth II Christmas lunches

Christmas film quiz questions

What is the name of Will Ferrell’s character in Elf? It’s a Wonderful Life is regularly voted the best Christmas film of all time. But in which fictional town is the James Stewart holiday classic set? In which city’s suburbs do the McCallister family live in Home Alone? In which fictional Los Angeles skyscraper does the majority of Die Hard take place? Which actor plays Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol? In which classic Christmas film does Bill Murray play TV executive Frank Cross? Who plays Kris Pringle in the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street? Who had a ‘Christmas Vacation’ in a 1989 festive film? Name the four principle stars of the 2006 festive romcom The Holiday Which actor is credited as playing Hero Boy, Father, Conductor, Scrooge and Santa in 2004 film The Polar Express?

Christmas film answers

Buddy Bedford Falls Chicago Nakatomi Plaza Michael Caine Scrooged Richard Attenborough National Lampoons Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, Jude Law Tom Hanks

Christmas music quiz questions

In one of the classic UK Christmas Number One showdowns, Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody beat Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday to the top spot in which year? In 1975 and 1991 the same song by the same artist went to Christmas number one, what was it? Complete the lyric: “He’s making a list and checking it twice/ gonna find out who’s naughty and nice…” The biggest selling song of 1988 in the UK was a Christmas hit by Cliff Richard, can you name it? Do They Know It’s Christmas has been recorded four times in the UK with different versions released in 1984, 1989, 2004 and 2014. It has two writers, who are they? In 2009 an online campaign to beat the X Factor winner to Christmas Number One saw which band take the festive top spot? In 1971, John Lennon released a Christmas song with The Plastic Ono Band featuring the Harlem Community Choir that was also a protest song against the Vietnam War. Can you name it? “Baby if you’ve got to go away / don’t think I could take the pain” are the opening lyrics the 1994 UK Christmas Number One. Can you name the song and artist? Who sang Let it Go in the snowy film favourite Frozen? Complete the Wham! Christmas lyrics: “Last Christmas I gave you my heart/ The very next day…”

Christmas music answers

