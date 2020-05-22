Tenet’s second trailer teases time-bending mystery but doesn’t mention release date

Confused by the first trailer of Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet? Well, Warner Bros just dropped a second trailer and it doesn’t really clear a lot up, to be honest.

Advertisement

Although the second preview features several spectacular set pieces – a Boeing 747, a concert hall shootout over an unconscious audience, some very swish abseiling – the central premise of the film still remains a mystery.

While it’s clear time will be a major theme of the film, the new tailer does little to explain the sci-fi thriller’s plot. Characters, including John David Washington’s unnamed protagonist, mention saving “people in the future who need us” and the need to “reverse the flow of time”, but the mechanics of this time-hopping technology isn’t mentioned.

The synopsis released alongside the mind-bending trailer doesn’t reveal much, either. It simply reads: “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s also not clear exactly when audiences can see Tenet. Though the newly-released synopsis states the film would be released on 17th July (the original release date), the trailer itself doesn’t feature this date on-screen, only saying Tenet is “coming to theatres”. This contrasts with the films first trailer, released in January, which clearly stated the film would appear in cinemas this July.

This could indicate that Warner Bros is considering pushing back the film’s release date with many cinemas unsure if they’ll still be closed in July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager), Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk), Himesh Patel (Yesterday) and frequent Nolan collaborator Michael Caine.

Filmmaker Nolan served as director and writer for Tenet. His previous projects include The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar and Second World War epic Dunkirk.

Advertisement

Tenet is scheduled to be released UK cinemas on Friday 17th July 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.