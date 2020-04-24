20 literature questions for your home pub quiz

As pub evenings are no longer feasible thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, many quizzers have put down the pint and picked up a book instead (or at least intended to at some point during self-isolation).

For those of you that have sped through what was going to be your holiday reading list, we’ve got the perfect quiz questions for you to flex your literary knowledge during your next Zoom/FaceTime/Houseparty pub quiz.

Questions

In Pride and Prejudice, who does Jane Bennet marry? Name all four March sisters in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Which Sally Rooney novel has recently been adapted into a BBC Three drama? Who is the current Poet Laureate? What is the name of Harper Lee’s second novel, published in 2015 In The Great Gatsby, which Long Island village does Jay Gatsby live in? Which two authors won the Booker Prize in 2019? What is the name of the fourth book in the Harry Potter series? I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings is the autobiography of which American writer and poet? Which country is Aesop’s Fables believed to originate from? What is the novel Frankenstein’s alternative name? Which Emily Brontë novel is the inspiration for a Kate Bush song? The Hunger Games young adult series was written by which author? Fifty Shades of Grey by E L James was originally fan fiction based on which popular supernatural book series? George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four was published in which year? What is the name of the pig in EB White’s Charlotte’s Web How many novels did Roald Dahl write? Name all three books in Phillip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series. What is the name of the publication for which William Boot works in Evelyn Waugh’s Scoop? Who wrote The Picture of Dorian Gray?

Answers

