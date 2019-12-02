Cyber Monday deals 2019: UK top offers available now

If you’re still reeling from all the deals on Black Friday then don’t expect a break just yet – it’s Cyber Monday, 2nd December.

Black Friday was traditionally the time for fighting your way through crowds, battling into stores and grabbing that TV you wanted on the high street. Cyber Monday has always been the big online retailer push for sales just before Christmas.

While Black Friday deals were still pouring in over the weekend, like Nintendo Switch Lite for £168, Cyber Monday brings with it more offers to tempt UK shoppers.

There are even better sales on the Nintendo Switch, phones and TVs, as well as those pesky Apple Airpods that keeping changing price – currently £138 at eBay.

Last year, most retailers kept their Black Friday deals running until Cyber Monday. We already know Argos, Currys and John Lewis are updating their big sale products and offering the same deals. Keep an eye on prices as they may still drop.

Are there still Black Friday offers?

Yes! Black Friday offers carry on all weekend until midnight Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

Currys

Currys is offering Cyber Monday discounts on its products, knocking money off laptops, PS4, Nintendo Switch and XBox as well as games and phones.

There’s the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now £279, down from £499 or the Google Home Mini (2nd Gen) Chalk now £29, down from £49. The cordless Dyson V8 is now £299, a saving of £100.

There’s the NOW TV 4K Smartbox with voice search bundle down to £24.99 from £49.99, which, with all the passes it comes with, is a pretty good deal.

TV wise there’s the Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £379 or the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599, saving you £150. LG’s 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down to £1,099 saving £500.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is now down to £299.

The Nintendo Switch is on sale for £279. It is also available for the same price from Amazon and Ebay.

Argos

Argos last year offered 20% off homeware and furniture, as it kept special codes running. Don’t forget Argos has the Crazy Code sale running too with 20% off Peppa Pig and Pokemon toys.

Nintendo Switch

Still, want a Nintendo Switch? If you haven’t bagged a Nintendo Switch yet then there’s still time. The Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down from £359.99, to £299.99 at Very.

The Switch is proving to be the stand out seller this year, with good reason. The newer version has improved battery life and often comes bundled with top games like Pokemon, Mario and more.

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Lite for £179.99 as does Currys, but the stand out offer is on eBay for £168. What’s the difference between the Nintendo Switch and Lite I hear you say? Well, the Switch Lite is meant to be hand held, it’s lighter and more compact. If you can splash out on the Nintendo Switch do, but the Lite is a nice alternative.

iPhone 11

The newest Apple phone was the surprise of Black Friday and you can still bag a deal. Apple iPhone 11 64GB is £19 upfront, £41 a month, 75GB, unlimited texts and minutes.

Samsung

One of the latest offers is for the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism Black, which is down to £36 per month and no upfront cost. The deal is for a 24-month contract with EE and includes 75GB data and unlimited minutes and texts. Even Team Apple might be tempted by this one.

AirPods

The best price on these has hovered around the £129 mark, but eBay has them for £138 now.

Amazon

Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is another popular buy this Black Friday and will be into Cyber Monday. Down to £22 at Amazon, from £34.99 it’s a bargain right now. It isn’t the latest gen, but it’s cheaper than usual, and that’s a low price we can’t ignore.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle

Where are the bundles ey? Well, this one at Argos gets you the Ring Video Doorbell and Chime together for £119. Chime gets you notifications from Ring.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

The Fire Stick is now £19.99 down from £39.99 at Amazon. If you want to make your TV smart for a low cost this is the way.

This bundle is a great buy at Argos. Down from £199, it’s now £129.99. Price wise this seems to be the lowest, but bundles for the XBox seem to be going pretty fast. This is the 1TB console too, you get games with that for Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves. The offer runs until Cyber Monday.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

This is another popular item this Black Friday and will still be come Cyber Monday. Currys has it at £279, down from £499. The stylish stand mixer is something for your (Great British) bake off fans… You can get it in latte or black, though we also saw it at John Lewis in red.

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon has the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum for £199, down from £359. It is often listed as the best of its type. If you’re not able to get a Dyson this could be for you.

Google Home Mini

The Google Home Mini is down to £19 at Very, from £49. This is the version before the Google Nest Mini. If you want a smart speaker you can’t go far wrong with this. This is the biggest discount we’ve seen – it’s £22 elsewhere like Currys and John Lewis.

Surface Book 2 13.5″

The Surface Book 2 13.5″ Intel core i7, with 8GB RAM is down from £1,999 to £1,599.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

These headphones from Sony are down to £229 at Amazon, from £330. The top of range headphones are great with any price drop.

If you want something smaller there’s also the Beats Powerbeats 3 are now £95 (was £169.95) at Amazon.

eBay

The Trust Gaming Bundle has the Ravu Gaming headset, illuminated mouse and keyboard for £29.99 down from £59.99.

You can also get the Samsung UE55RU8000TX 55″ 4K TV Smart Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £569. This is proving popular already. Don’t forget you can get 300 Nectar points on this too.

Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Toothbrush and Power Refill is down to £49 from £99 – that’s a whopping 50%.

Appliances and fashion

If you’re looking for fashion try Asos, Very.co.uk will have site wide discounts on homeware, tech and more, Wayfair has also said its Black Friday sales will run through to Cyber Monday.

When do Cyber Monday 2019 deals start?

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December, but deals have already begun. Expect them to run through to midnight and beyond.