Romesh Ranganathan to replace Jack Whitehall on A League of Their Own

Whitehall is leaving the show to focus on opportunities in the USA

Jack Whitehall is leaving A League of Their Own after 10 seasons – and he’s set to be replaced by British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who has previously appeared on the series as a guest.

Sky shared the news via a tweet on Friday morning, along with the news that series 11 of the show, which is fronted by James Corden, Freddy Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, will air later this year.

“I’d like to say I’m saddened by Jack leaving, but it has essentially meant that I can become part of the show so I’m actually pretty delighted,” Ranganathan said. “I’m looking forward to joining James, Freddie and Jamie and finally adding some eye candy to the show.”

There is only one man for the job! @RomeshRanga will join the @ALOTO panel for the new series coming later this year. Welcome to the madness, Romesh! 😀 #ALOTO @JKCorden @flintoff11 pic.twitter.com/XpTSBQyooW — Sky One (@SkyOne) February 9, 2018

Whitehall is leaving the show to explore opportunities in the US, following in the footsteps of his co-star James Corden.

“I’m leaving because my schedule is very busy,” he told The Sun. “I love doing it but I can’t do it ­for ever and I want to explore new opportunities — I would like to do more in America.”

“It was very sad ­sitting down Jamie and ­Freddie and telling James on the phone. Jamie wept. I’m the bastard breaking up the friends. But I think they still like me,” he said.

A League of Their Own is set to return later this year